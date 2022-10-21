ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

ESPN's grade for Florida's Billy Napier at the season's midway point

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GDbM_0ii5UsIh00

The Billy Napier era at the University of Florida began with a bang when the Gators upset the Utah Utes in Week 1, but up-and-down performances since that game have the folks at ESPN skeptical of the first-year Power Five coach. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg gave Florida a C- grade for the Napier hire based on the early returns.

Rittenberg admits that Napier didn’t walk into the best situation at Florida, but he contests that there should be enough talent on the roster for the team to have found more success. Anthony Richardson entered the year as one of the most interesting draft prospects in college football, but he’s looking more like a two-year project at this point. Veteran defenders have also come up short, aside from Ventrell Miller, who is holding Florida’s defense together like Gorilla Glue while essentially standing on one leg.

At 4-3 overall (and 1-3 against the SEC), things aren’t going great in Napier’s first year, but they certainly could be worse. Florida is currently on a bye week and using it to take two weeks of prep for the top-ranked team in the country, Georgia. That will be a tough battle, and so will Texas A&M in College Station the next week.

Beating South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Florida State will be the big test for Napier. Florida still has a shot at bowl eligibility this year, even with one loss during that final stretch, but a six-win season would almost guarantee Napier’s grade to be lower than a C- at year’s end.

Florida just isn’t a very cohesive team yet and doesn’t have much on its profile other than the Utah victory. The concern for Napier is beating a rival, as Florida faces Georgia and Florida State in the second half of the schedule.

Florida needs to finish strong to help keep public opinion high regarding Napier. Most fans are patient enough to give a new coach some time to implement his system and turn over the personnel, but others demand instant gratification.

Napier knew the pressure he’d face when he took the job, and the school isn’t looking to part ways with him anytime soon. A C- isn’t great, but there’s as much room to improve in the second half of the season as there is to fail.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend. However, Bennett talked up...
GAINESVILLE, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dawgnation.com

Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game

Even with a big game looming against No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are all focused on the task at hand. That would be the Florida Gators. Georgia is still No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll, even coming off the bye week. Ohio State is at No. 2, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. Oregon, which Georgia previously beat 49-3, moved up to No. 8 in this week’s poll.
ATHENS, GA
WCJB

Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City semi driver dies in I-75 accident

A Lake City man died when his flatbed tractor-trailer left I-75 southbound near the Archer exit in Gainesville and crashed into trees on Tuesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 55-year-old Lake City man was in the outside lane driving southbound on I-75 at 7:50 a.m. when it traveled onto the right shoulder of the freeway. The semi, loaded with shingles, struck the guardrail and traveled down an inclined grass shoulder where it hit several trees.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak

Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Pride Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The LGBTQ plus community celebrated with pride festival, after a 2 year hiatus, in Gainesville. The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida hosted the event at Bo Diddley Plaza. There were vendors, entertainers, food trucks, and other activities available for attendees. Members and allies of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Two people killed in Suwannee County crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Troopers say an SUV...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank. Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in. Officers say...
OCALA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy