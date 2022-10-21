Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Players Criticize Blizzard For $26 Kiriko Cosmetic Bundle
Overwatch 2's new Halloween Terror event began today, but fans are complaining about one of the new cosmetic bundles that carries a premium price tag that's more than fans had hoped. In particular, one of the new cosmetic bundles is the Kiriko bundle that includes a spooky new "witch" skin...
Overwatch 2 - Bastion Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing new content to the game as well as overhauls for some of the heroes. One of the heroes to get reworked is Bastion, who has gained some mobility while losing the ability to stay in his sentry turret mode indefinitely. Despite no longer being able to stay in his turret mode indefinitely, Bastion is still a top-tier damage dealer if you know how to use him. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Six Roblox Horror Games To Try Out This Halloween
Roblox isn't the first place you'd think of for horror-slash-survival games, but there are some pretty great options on the platform. Just know that they skew more toward uncanny settings, and are light on the gore and violence due to Roblox's younger audience. The fun of Roblox is joining a...
God Of War: Ragnarok Trailer Highlights Improvements To Combat And Enemies
Ahead of its early November release, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok has detailed some of the changes to the sequel's enemy design and combat. At the start of Ragnarok, Kratos has both his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, giving players far more combat options than the start of the previous game. This has allowed enemy design to be more complex from the get-go, too, with Sony Santa Monica focusing on providing both more variety and more mini bosses for you to tackle. As one combat designer states in the video below, it's all about balancing "frustration and engagement."
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Gets Spooky With Greavard, The New Ghost Dog Pokemon
The Paldean region of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet will be filled with spooky sights, as the game's latest trailer highlights Ghost-type Pokemon including Gengar and a brand-new ghost doggo Pokemon named Greavard that just wants to play fetch. The trailer shows a Pokemon Trainer searching for Ghost-type Pokemon at night....
Redfall Halloween Trailer Shows Off Really Scary Vampires
Bethesda has released a new trailer for Redfall, a spooky shooter where you kill lots of vampires. The trailer is themed around the Halloween season, showing the game's fictional seaside town of Redfall, Massachusetts overrun with the vampires. "Halloween tastes different here," reads a line from the trailer's description. The...
The Lair Review - Turn The Lights Back Off
Director Neil Marshall delivered one of the better horror films of the mid-00s: The Descent. He's also been the mind behind Doomsday and Dog Soldiers--two more action films with a lot of suspense. He already has a few classics in his arsenal; however, his latest film, The Lair, won't live up to his legacy. It's middling at best and at its worst, it's just a Resident Evil movie without all those pesky zombies.
Signalis Review - Silent Thrill
They say everything old is new again, and that's definitely been the case for survival-horror games lately. Full remakes, remasters, and reboots have made the headlines in one of gaming's more underserved genres, with no end in sight. So it's been an exciting change of pace to play Signalis, which is blatantly inspired by landmark franchises like Silent Hill and Resident Evil, but offers its own original horror universe to explore.
Fanatical's Scream Sale On Horror Games Is Full Of Cutthroat Discounts
Halloween is almost here, and like several other digital storefronts, Fanatical is celebrating the Spooktober season with plenty of discounts across a wide range of games. While the focus is primarily on horror-genre games, there's also a bunch of deals on less frightening titles now on in case you keep your heart beating at a normal rate.
Singalis Star Map - How To Solve The Astrolabe Puzzle
The workers’ quarters portion of Signalis is a long and harrowing one. But once you’ve collected all the keys, taped someone’s favorite cassette back together, and gone through somebody’s mail, you’re left with an astrolabe and a spot to put it. Rest assured, this is the final puzzle of the workers’ quarters, but it is also, fittingly, the most obtuse.
God Of War Ragnarok Screenshots Leak, So Watch Out For Spoilers
God of War Ragnarok is set for release on November 9, but unfortunately for fans who wanted to go into the experience with fresh eyes, the game is leaking ahead of time. A Twitter account is posting screenshots of the game that contain spoilers, according to VGC, which has seen the account.
7 PC Game Bundle For $6.66 Promises To Be A Devilishly Good Time
Fanatical’s Hellfire Bundle is on sale for a limited time, offering $143.93-worth of horror and action PC games for a season-appropriate $6.66. And if you use the code “SCREAM666,” you can get an additional 6.66% off the final price at checkout. The Hellfire bundle includes seven games,...
Today's Wordle Answer (#492) - October 24, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this late-October Monday, the Wordle isn't nearly as difficult as the answers from last week. Today's answer is an extremely common word, but does have some less-than-normal spelling, so some players could struggle if their early guesses don't pan out. If you haven't started the October 24 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games. While the spotlight...
Scorn - How To Get The Rifle
When you first awaken in the bio-mechanical nightmare world of Scorn, one thing is made immediately clear: you’re on your own. The game gives you zero guidance, explanation, or standard tutorial. It’s almost Myst-like in its opacity… just less sunny and inviting, and more relentlessly bleak and slimy.
Cult Of The Lamb Halloween Event Introduces A New Ritual And New Follower Forms
In the Blood Moon Festival, Cult of the Lamb's new Halloween event, players can summon the ghosts of the dead and thereby earn new followers and decorations. The event starts today, October 24, and lasts until November 10. Under the light of the Blood Moon, you can now plant and harvest pumpkins. In the Blood Moon ritual, you can unlock the gates of death, at the cost of 40 pumpkins. After the ritual is performed, you can find and capture the spirits of deceased followers. With each capture, new follower forms and decorations will be unlocked.
