Earlysville, VA

AAA says that gas prices are dropping again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices started to inch their way back to four dollars, but experts say they are finally dropping again. Morgan Dean with AAA said after 113 days of price drops, we saw numbers start to sneak back up. This was related to OPEC plus announcing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
DHR announces 2022 Virginia Battlefield Preservation grants to protect 252 acres

The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect 252 acres including tracts affiliated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops. The acreage targeted for preservation is located in Henrico and Rockingham counties. “The preservation of these significant...
VIRGINIA STATE
25-mile bike trail planned from Cville to Afton

Allie Hill loves to ride her bike, and she admires cyclists who make the trip from Oregon to Virginia – riding here on Route 76, but she worries about their safety. “What I’ve heard time and time again from people who take Route 76 cross country is the most dangerous state is Virginia. The rumble strips and the lack of a shoulder and cars going very fast make it incredibly unsafe and unwelcoming.”
AFTON, VA
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Woman facing murder charge for shooting on Stony Point Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, police officers and crews from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a domestic disturbance report on the 2100 block of Stony Point Road before 8:30 a.m.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Missing Juvenile from the Faber Area of Nelson County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Nelson County Sheriff's office is searching for missing a juvenile from the Faber area of Nelson County. The sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to find Skylar M. Cabaniss, described as a white female who is 5’ 6” tall, 16 years old, and 125 pounds.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
WAYNESBORO, VA

