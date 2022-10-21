Read full article on original website
AAA says that gas prices are dropping again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices started to inch their way back to four dollars, but experts say they are finally dropping again. Morgan Dean with AAA said after 113 days of price drops, we saw numbers start to sneak back up. This was related to OPEC plus announcing...
royalexaminer.com
DHR announces 2022 Virginia Battlefield Preservation grants to protect 252 acres
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect 252 acres including tracts affiliated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops. The acreage targeted for preservation is located in Henrico and Rockingham counties. “The preservation of these significant...
cbs19news
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority hosting the 5th annual Great Pumpkin Smash Composting Event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has announced that they are hosting a Great Pumpkin Smash at the Mcintire Recycling Center, located at 611 McIntire Road Charlottesville. The event will begin from Nov. 5 through Nov. 12 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. Participants have the opportunity to “smash” their...
Virginia Family Dentistry Office Submits “The Great Trumpkin” For Spooky Season Contest
The key to winning a pumpkin carving contest is coming up with a creative idea. You need your pumpkin to stand out from the pack, so try to think beyond the typical eyes, nose, and grimace that the judges will see over and over again.
wvtf.org
25-mile bike trail planned from Cville to Afton
Allie Hill loves to ride her bike, and she admires cyclists who make the trip from Oregon to Virginia – riding here on Route 76, but she worries about their safety. “What I’ve heard time and time again from people who take Route 76 cross country is the most dangerous state is Virginia. The rumble strips and the lack of a shoulder and cars going very fast make it incredibly unsafe and unwelcoming.”
NBC 29 News
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
ourcommunitynow.com
Massanutten's Chairlift Is the Coolest Way to View Virginia's Fall Foliage
If leaf-peeping is on your list of things to do, then head to Massanutten and try their autumn chairlift. The iconic Virginia resort isn't just for winter sports! Now that fall has kicked it into high gear, you may be looking for a way to see Virginia's dazzling fall colors.
Four people taken to the hospital after mulch truck crashes on I-64 in Louisa
Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a mulch truck crashed on Interstate 64 in Louisa County, according to Virginia State Police.
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
hburgcitizen.com
Will an old building’s next chapter include Harrisonburg’s new independent book store?
Amanda Friss says Harrisonburg is ready for a new local book store, so she is preparing to launch Parentheses Books with plans to open it in the spring. Friss is launching her Kickstarter campaign Monday to generate start-up funds for the shop. It will be located on the corner of...
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
NBC 29 News
The Bebedero speaks on the fatal shooting that happened on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the owners of a restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is sharing his experience with the fatal shooting that happened early Sunday, October 23. “I don’t feel like my staff feels like we’re in a bad side of town,” River Hawkins, co-owner of the...
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
cbs19news
Woman facing murder charge for shooting on Stony Point Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, police officers and crews from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a domestic disturbance report on the 2100 block of Stony Point Road before 8:30 a.m.
cbs19news
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
cbs19news
Missing Juvenile from the Faber Area of Nelson County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Nelson County Sheriff's office is searching for missing a juvenile from the Faber area of Nelson County. The sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to find Skylar M. Cabaniss, described as a white female who is 5’ 6” tall, 16 years old, and 125 pounds.
kentuckytoday.com
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
