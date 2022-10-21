Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public
CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Buildout underway at Ross Dress for Less on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Following on the heels of the Old Navy announcement about its soft opening in November 2022, comes word about the buildout finally underway for Ross Dress for Less. It was June 23, 2022 when neighbors were hit with the news Office Max was closing on...
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Maintain Samaritan Health Center in Washington County | By Bill Koch
October 25, 2022 – West Bend, WI – I am a resident of the Samaritan Health Center Assisted Living (CBRF) for two-plus years. Some of our Washington County Supervisors have said providing a healthcare facility for our disabled and aging residents is not a state-mandated necessity. Also not...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Soft opening announced for Old Navy in West Bend, WI
October 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Signage for the new Old Navy store went up on the facade of the building, 1113 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, Wi. The store has been on the local radar since May 5, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com first posted plans for construction.
kenosha.com
7 Jack Andrea favorites you’ll find at Coopers Uptown
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Coopers Uptown makes its grand opening noon Wednesday (Oct. 26), local residents will discover many of the popular...
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
seehafernews.com
Waukesha Christmas Parade Trial Begins Its Third Week
The Waukesha Christmas Parade trial continues today. This marks the third week of the trial, and Darrell Brooks Jr. continues to offer his defense. In court on Friday Brooks stared down the judge in the case after another disagreement. Brooks may call his mother to the stand this week, and...
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
spectrumnews1.com
Horizon West Condos: City of Waukesha files suit; potentially leaving condo owners on the hook for demolition cost
WAUKESHA, Wis.— The city of Waukesha filed a suit on Monday that would require condo owners to foot the bill for demolition of the Horizon West condo building. That means those condo owners may potentially be in charge of paying for the building to be knocked down if the suit is ruled in the city’s favor in court.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023
Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face multiple November 8 referendum questions to and proposed property tax increases for 2023, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received a notice with their WE Energies statement titled...
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will ensure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State...
