Washington County, WI

CBS 58

Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public

CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeemag.com

7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes

Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

7 Jack Andrea favorites you’ll find at Coopers Uptown

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Coopers Uptown makes its grand opening noon Wednesday (Oct. 26), local residents will discover many of the popular...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year

MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Waukesha Christmas Parade Trial Begins Its Third Week

The Waukesha Christmas Parade trial continues today. This marks the third week of the trial, and Darrell Brooks Jr. continues to offer his defense. In court on Friday Brooks stared down the judge in the case after another disagreement. Brooks may call his mother to the stand this week, and...
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will ensure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State...
WISCONSIN STATE

