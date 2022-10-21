Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder

TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder.

Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison.

According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, Mathias set in motion a plan that resulted in the beating death of Douglas French, 63, of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. Evidence was provided to the Tazewell County Circuit Court outlining Mathias’ role in the murder and malicious wounding charges.

The jury found Mathias was responsible for inciting, planning and providing the murder weapon to her co-conspirator in the 2020 murder and acting as the getaway driver in the attack on Allison.

“ Ms. Mathias’ manipulations created this tragedy and completely unnecessary taking of a life. I am very grateful that the jury was able to see through her lies and render a verdict that best served the ends of justice. I want to thank Sheriff Brian Hieatt, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and specifically Detective Briana Baldridge who was lead investigator in this case, for their tireless work and dedication in this matter.” Chris Plaster, Commonwealth’s Attorney

Mathias is scheduled to be sentenced on February 9, 2023 by Judge Richard Patterson and faces up to life in prison.

