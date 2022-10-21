ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder.

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison.

According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, Mathias set in motion a plan that resulted in the beating death of Douglas French, 63, of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. Evidence was provided to the Tazewell County Circuit Court outlining Mathias’ role in the murder and malicious wounding charges.

The jury found Mathias was responsible for inciting, planning and providing the murder weapon to her co-conspirator in the 2020 murder and acting as the getaway driver in the attack on Allison.

Ms. Mathias’ manipulations created this tragedy and completely unnecessary taking of a life. I am very grateful that the jury was able to see through her lies and render a verdict that best served the ends of justice. I want to thank Sheriff Brian Hieatt, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and specifically Detective Briana Baldridge who was lead investigator in this case, for their tireless work and dedication in this matter.”

Chris Plaster, Commonwealth’s Attorney
Girl originally from Virginia reported missing in California has been found

Mathias is scheduled to be sentenced on February 9, 2023 by Judge Richard Patterson and faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

