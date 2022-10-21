ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wmar2news

Commissioner Michael Harrison: "Better Days Are Coming"

In this special series of 2 BMore, we focus on the ongoing violence in Baltimore City. Over the next several weeks, we will talk to survivors who buried their loved ones along with those in leadership tasked with making the changes our city so desperately needs. In this episode, T.J. speaks with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison about the challenges of reducing violent crime in Baltimore while operating under a federal consent decree.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County school board race candidates lean on political party lines

Almost all the Baltimore County public school board seats, some of which are appointed while others are elected, will turn over this fall. Four out of the seven seats that are up for election are contested races. The outcome of the election will determine whether the board itself becomes more politically conservative. Last year, a consultant described the 12-member board as dysfunctional.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Races to watch across Maryland and a Baltimore ballot question breakdown

It’s a dead heat in the race for Anne Arundel county executive, and on the Eastern Shore, Maryland’s lone Republican congressman faces a progressive challenger. Days before early voting starts, we talk politics with Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz. Then, at the bottom of the Baltimore City...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Faith Leach draws on personal experience in addressing children of incarcerated parents

BALTIMORE -- At any given moment, there are about 20,000 young people in Baltimore City with at least one parent who is incarcerated, according to city officials. City leaders say those are low estimates."We can imagine that there might be even larger numbers," said Faith Leach, Baltimore's Deputy Mayor of the Equity, Health and Human Services. "When we start to go further into the family, aunts and uncles or even siblings, we know those numbers increased dramatically.The deputy mayor is working with non-governmental groups to tackle an issue that's pervasive but that many people in society may not think about...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

Greystone Arranges Financing for Baltimore Affordable Housing

Several community organizations provided grants to support the transit-oriented project. Greystone has provided a total of $15 million in forward-committed loans for the construction of Cold Spring Lane, a 165-unit transit-oriented affordable housing community located at 3205 W. Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore. The loans consisted of a $12.36 million, 4 percent LIHTC tax-exempt loan from Freddie Mac, as well as a 9 percent LIHTC loan for $2.17 million. Greystone supplied the financing in partnership with Bank of America, on behalf of the developer, Conifer Realty LLC.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Weekend Violence Claims Three, Wounds Seven

(Baltimore, MD) -- It was another violent weekend in Baltimore as police responded to shootings that left at least three people dead and seven others injured. Police say the violence started Saturday night when a man was shot and killed at Register Lane and Normal Avenue. That shooting was followed...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

See how Maryland students performed on math, reading tests

Maryland students are falling behind their peers as test scores statewide lag behind the national average in math and reading, according to the most recent National Center for Education Statistics data. This is the first time data was released since the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close and transition to virtual learning in March 2020. Math proficiency was at an all time low across all 50 states since the first assessment in 1990 but there was a decline in literacy skills too.
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Woodside Gardens and Admiral Oaks Housing Complex Managers Have 30 Days To Present Annapoiis City Council With Plans for Improvements

Late last week the Annapolis City Council made "Good Trouble," according the third ward's Rhonad Pindell Charles. She sat in on the city's housing committee to hear from the management teams of two multi-family communities, Admiral Oaks and Woodside Gardens. For years residents have complained about mold, poor upkeep of property and lack of communications with management.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Towerlight

Armed carjacking occurs at York Road Dunkin’

An armed carjacking occurred Saturday morning on York Road, Towson University’s Office of Public Safety said. At approximately 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 22, TUPD was notified of an off-campus armed carjacking in the Dunkin’ parking lot located at 201 York Road near Towsontown Boulevard, a campus-wide public safety alert states.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old injured in shooting near Joseph E. Lee Park in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old was shot in the leg at a park in East Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon. He is in serious condition, according to police.Police learned he was shot while near Joseph E. Lee Park and St. Vincent de Paul Head Start at Fatima, in the 6400 block of East Pratt Street, following an argument.Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ

Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
LAUREL, MD

Comments / 0

