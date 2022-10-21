Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
underdogdynasty.com
UTSA Takes Latest Battle of North Texas Rivalry 31-27
Rivalry games are just different; statistics are often irrelevant, and the games are frequently decided in the final minutes. No matter its age or history, a rivalry built on the gridiron brings out the best in both teams. As college football undergoes another transition with conference realignment older rivalries are beginning to fade but others have sprung up to take their place.
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
flicksandfood.com
This Distillery has a Lot of Fun Stuff Going On this Fall Season
This Distillery has a Busy Schedule for the Rest of the Fall Season. Game Day at this Distillery, Maverick Whiskey, is a great place to catch all the San Antonio football action, drink great whiskey, eat delicious eats and go on a haunted Ghost Tour!. Get Your Game on UTSA...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
California wing ‘Spot’ eyeing first San Antonio location on Far Westside
The restaurant's fries are topped with boneless Buffalo wings.
San Antonio's Chris Madrid's receives heat for hosting Gov. Greg Abbott
'I'll start looking for a new spot,' one local tweeted.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Grows Texas Footprint with Opening in Schertz
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its Third Location in San Antonio Metropolitan Area. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // SCHERTZ, Texas - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 909 FM3009 in Schertz. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Big Star Chicken, is at the forefront of the opening.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Texas
The results are in... this is the best Korean eatery in the state.
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto
The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
KSAT 12
Do you know what makes a storm severe? 🤔
We’re no strangers to severe storms in San Antonio and South Central Texas. From giant hailstones, to damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and flooding -- we get it all. But do you know what technically makes a storm “severe?”. Test your weather knowledge by taking the quiz below ⬇️...
Bakery Lorraine has an opening date for Texas Hill Country location
Hey Boerne, get ready for macarons and other fresh French delights.
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
Lucky Texas Resident Is Now A Whole Lot Richer After Claiming Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Fort Worth.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
San Antonio teen arrested after allegedly trafficking young girl from Tennessee
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked a child. According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thapelo Winston was in contact with a young Tennessee girl for a year. The girl ran away from home earlier this month, with officers saying Winston paid for her flight to San Antonio.
