3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
Incident at Rock Bridge High School draws police presence
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: This story has been updated to include new developments from the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Public Schools requested police assistance at Rock Bridge High School on Tuesday to "help investigate a specific reported incident," according to a spokesperson for the district. "The incident has been resolved,"...
Downed power, communications lines cause traffic hazards in Boone County
COLUMBIA — Officials in Columbia reported multiple traffic issues Tuesday afternoon due to downed power and communication lines around town due to high winds. Winds were recorded at Columbia Regional Airport gusting above 50 miles per hour Tuesday morning. According to Boone County Joint Communications these locations were affected...
Blair Oaks wins district title with sweep of California
The Blair Oaks volleyball team's quest to repeat as state champions is still alive, as they defeated California 3-0 on Monday night to claim the Class 3 District 8 title. See the highlights above.
Macon woman turning 112 years old Saturday
MACON, Mo. — If you thought 100 trips around the sun was a lot, just imagine 112. A Macon woman turns 112 on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Velma Hinds lives at Loch Haven Senior Living Community in Macon. Her only two children, Carol Coffman, of Macon, and Sue Cavender,...
Video of Wildfire Consuming Wooldridge, Missouri That Closed I-70
A terrible brush fire appears to be consuming much of Wooldridge, Missouri on Saturday with parts of I-70 being closed due to lack of visibility from wildfire smoke. UPDATE: KSDK reporting that nearly half of the town of Wooldridge, Missouri was burnt. The Missouri Highway Patrol now reporting that I-70 is now open.
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power
Nearly 900 Boone Electric Cooperative members were without power at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The post Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wooldridge residents returning to village one day after massive fire
Wooldridge — Less than 100 people call the village of Wooldridge home. A fire, caused by a farming combine bursting and above average wind gusts, swept across the village Saturday evening. "It was just an orange, glow of smoke and fire consuming the entire lower end here," said Wooldridge...
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
Boone County Presiding Commissioner race heats up as Election Day draws nearer
BOONE COUNTY — Candidates across Mid-Missouri continued to go door to door Tuesday and asked people for their vote with Election Day exactly 2 weeks away. Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill is not seeking re-election. Republican Columbia Businesswoman Connie Leipard faces former Democrat State Representative Kip Kendrick in the battle to replace Atwill.
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
UPDATED: Jefferson City man charged in connection with shooting outside Columbia night club
UPDATE: Columbia Police say Warmack was arrested Tuesday, and after his arrest, his apartment in the 800 block of Claudell Lane in Jefferson City was searched. Inside that apartment, police found three guns, two of which had been reported stolen. Police say Warmack is a person of interest in the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol say interstate closes as wildland fires burn
UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. traffic along I-70 both east and west has resumed for now. | RELATED >> State-wide mutual aid request to assist in Woolridge Fire BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Almost the entire state of Missouri is in extreme drought conditions and high-risk for outside fires. Late Saturday afternoon to the west of Columbia smoke from wildland fires has now...
Helias advances to district title game with win over Bolivar
The Helias Crusaders will play for a district title, as they defeated Bolivar 3-0 on Monday night. See the highlights above.
‘Best corn I’ve ever raised’ for Northeast Missouri farmer
MADISON, Mo. — While harvesting a field of corn in a fairly flat part of Monroe County, Patrick O’Bannon kept glancing at the yield monitor, marveling at the story it told. This field was averaging 223.3 bushels per acre, and he said parts of the middle of the...
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
