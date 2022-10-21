ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Incident at Rock Bridge High School draws police presence

COLUMBIA — UPDATE: This story has been updated to include new developments from the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Public Schools requested police assistance at Rock Bridge High School on Tuesday to "help investigate a specific reported incident," according to a spokesperson for the district. "The incident has been resolved,"...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Downed power, communications lines cause traffic hazards in Boone County

COLUMBIA — Officials in Columbia reported multiple traffic issues Tuesday afternoon due to downed power and communication lines around town due to high winds. Winds were recorded at Columbia Regional Airport gusting above 50 miles per hour Tuesday morning. According to Boone County Joint Communications these locations were affected...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Macon woman turning 112 years old Saturday

MACON, Mo. — If you thought 100 trips around the sun was a lot, just imagine 112. A Macon woman turns 112 on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Velma Hinds lives at Loch Haven Senior Living Community in Macon. Her only two children, Carol Coffman, of Macon, and Sue Cavender,...
MACON, MO
krcgtv.com

Wooldridge residents returning to village one day after massive fire

Wooldridge — Less than 100 people call the village of Wooldridge home. A fire, caused by a farming combine bursting and above average wind gusts, swept across the village Saturday evening. "It was just an orange, glow of smoke and fire consuming the entire lower end here," said Wooldridge...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man missing for four days

A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone County Presiding Commissioner race heats up as Election Day draws nearer

BOONE COUNTY — Candidates across Mid-Missouri continued to go door to door Tuesday and asked people for their vote with Election Day exactly 2 weeks away. Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill is not seeking re-election. Republican Columbia Businesswoman Connie Leipard faces former Democrat State Representative Kip Kendrick in the battle to replace Atwill.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart

Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
COLUMBIA, MO

