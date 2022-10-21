ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Police Investigate Shooting in Annandale — One individual was shot on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike yesterday evening. Preliminarily, police believe the incident was isolated. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Supports Inclusive Teaching with Key Caveat — “The Fairfax County school board adopted last-minute changes to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

One injured in Fairfax County shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Oct. 12, 2022. Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man charged for indecent exposure in Manassas Mall

MANASSAS, Va. — A man in Prince William County was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Manassas Mall. Officials said the man was in the "kids' area" of the mall at the time of the incident. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall...
MANASSAS, VA
drugstorenews.com

Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area

Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg

Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy