Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO