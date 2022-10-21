ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's FPI predicts the B1G West battle between Iowa and Northwestern

Northwestern and Iowa duke it out this weekend in an effort for the teams to avoid a last place Big Ten finish. Both team’s have struggled this season, especially offensively. It’s safe to say Saturday probably won’t be much of a shootout. The game is sure to be full of a lot of punting and very little scoring.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Look: Pat Fitzgerald's 'Request' For Iowa Game Is Going Viral

Pat Fitzgerald appears to realize that Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Northwestern and Iowa isn't exactly the game of the year. His Wildcats have lost their last six games since opening the season with an upset over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game losing streak and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in their last two contests.
EVANSTON, IL
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
Jennifer Geer

Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating Bailey

FiveThirtyEight ran their model 40,000 times, and Pritzker won every 99 out of 100. Image by StormBo, CC BY-SA 4.0 cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago many things, among them, "a hellhole" and "an unruly child." Despite that, he has recently been living in the former John Hancock Center as he said, to "immerse" himself "in the culture."
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD

Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox32chicago.com

When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?

Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Loved ones say goodbye to Walter E. Smithe, founder of self-named furniture store

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends and family are gathering to say goodbye to Walter E Smithe. The 86-year-old, who was the founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture and Design, died earlier this month.Smithe formerly served in the army.  he also worked for General Electric and IBM before taking over the furniture business his father founded. He pioneered the concept of customer-order furniture in the Chicago area. Smithe is also well-known for his quirky tv commercials which have been a staple on Chicago television for years.
CHICAGO, IL

