Recent grass fires in Douglas County deemed suspicious; investigators seek public’s help in identifying possible culprits

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self will be the first to tell you that he likes his 2022-23 roster and that he thinks the Jayhawks have a chance to be pretty good this season. The word chance is the key part of that phrase, though, and Self said Tuesday at KU’s annual media day that there were a few things that had to happen before he was ready to call this team a contender.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO