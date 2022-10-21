Recent grass fires in Douglas County deemed suspicious; investigators seek public’s help in identifying possible culprits

Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Lawrence police detective charged with DUI after off-duty crash; DA’s office brings in outside prosecutor with expertise in DUI law
A Lawrence police detective has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a DUI after he crashed into a parked car while off duty. Detective Adam Christopher Welch, 38, of Lawrence, faces one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more, according to charging documents. The charges relate to an incident around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, when Welch is alleged to have crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man accused of calling police, then assaulting 3 officers with a gun
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court after allegedly assaulting three police officers with a firearm. Tiburcio Joe Reyes III, 38, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interference with law enforcement, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
County leaders to get first look at Capital Improvement Plan, featuring courthouse projects
Douglas County leaders will get their first look at the county’s next five-year Capital Improvement Plan during a work session this week. Based on what the Douglas County Commission recommends Wednesday afternoon, county staff will bring back a finalized version of the plan to be formally adopted during the commission’s next meeting on Nov. 2.
LJWORLD
Downtown Lawrence Inc. to no longer host Santa rescue, holiday lighting ceremony, but Central Rotary Club agrees to take over
There’s been a Santa Claus rumor floating around the community that is hotter than even the one about a nose so shiny you would even say it glows. There was speculation that the longtime downtown tradition of rescuing Santa from the top of Weaver’s Department Store was ending.
LJWORLD
Plans filed for big self-storage project near Rock Chalk Park, but what happened to plan for 400 new homes?
Look for about 100,000 square feet of mini self-storage units to be built on vacant property north of Rock Chalk Park in the not-too-distant future. That project, though, raises an interesting question: Will there ever be any homes built north of Rock Chalk Park?. The area north of the Rock...
LJWORLD
Couple’s eastern Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor
Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in the Barker neighborhood of eastern Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
LJWORLD
In response to achievement gaps, Lawrence school board gets update on district’s equity, restorative discipline efforts
In the face of persistently lower assessment scores for many students of color, Lawrence school board leaders heard an update on the district’s efforts to address academic disparities, implement restorative justice practices and otherwise support historically marginalized students. The board received the report about the district’s equity efforts as...
LJWORLD
KU panel discussion to examine anti-government protests in Iran
University of Kansas faculty members and students will be featured on an upcoming panel discussion about the anti-government uprising in Iran. Members of the public can attend the panel discussion at noon on Wednesday at the Sabatini Multicultural Resource Center on KU’s Lawrence campus. The panel will include KU...
LJWORLD
Jayhawks’ best players shine in ‘competitive’ secret scrimmage vs. Illinois
The Kansas men’s basketball team played a so-called secret scrimmage against Illinois at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday and a few details have started to emerge. One question, though: Is it really a secret if everyone knows about it?. “Kind of,” is the answer to that...
LJWORLD
‘A whole new ballgame’: Kansas basketball eager to defend national title, but Jayhawks know there’s work to be done first
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self will be the first to tell you that he likes his 2022-23 roster and that he thinks the Jayhawks have a chance to be pretty good this season. The word chance is the key part of that phrase, though, and Self said Tuesday at KU’s annual media day that there were a few things that had to happen before he was ready to call this team a contender.
LJWORLD
Free State advances, Lions’ season comes to an end at 6A state soccer playoffs
Topeka — Capped by a goal with six and a half minutes remaining, the Free State High soccer team won its opening-round playoff game against Topeka High 1-0 on Tuesday night. The goal came off the foot of Mason Lester, who fired home the game winner from just outside of the 18-yard box.
Comments / 0