Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Concerning Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that could sideline him for more than just this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NFL Network, while Wilson wanted to play this weekend, he might be sidelined for more than just one contest. "Russell Wilson is...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
