DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson continues to be honored as a trailblazer and committed public servant. It was announced on today, Oct. 24, that Johnson, in his role as immediate past president of the National Association of Counties (NACo), was recognized by his local government counterparts from the UK and Australia for his leadership role in the American Rescue Plan’s implementation and NACo’s THRIVE initiative.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO