Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson honored for 20 years of leadership, receives international award
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson continues to be honored as a trailblazer and committed public servant. It was announced on today, Oct. 24, that Johnson, in his role as immediate past president of the National Association of Counties (NACo), was recognized by his local government counterparts from the UK and Australia for his leadership role in the American Rescue Plan’s implementation and NACo’s THRIVE initiative.
On Common Ground News
Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale set to host one of area’s largest trunk of treats for families
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA—Springfield Baptist Church’s Harvest of Blessings is back. The community event will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, 6:30– 8:30 p.m.m on the campus of Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers. The event will feature one of the largest trunk of treats in...
On Common Ground News
Urban League of Atlanta to host meet-and-greet town hall Oct. 26 for candidates running for statewide offices
ATLANTA—Georgia voters are encouraged to meet the candidates vying to become statewide elected officials. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m. the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Urban League of Greater Atlanta Young Professionals, and National Urban League will host a town hall candidate meet and greet at Atlantucky Brewery, 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta, GA.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County BOC to hold first in-person meeting since coronavirus pandemic
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– On Tuesday, Oct.25, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will resume in-person meetings at 9 a.m. Both regular business and committee meetings will be held at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium Center, located at 1300 Commerce Dr., Decatur. Board of Commissioners’ Presiding OfficerRobert Patrick made the...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County property tax second installment deadline is Nov. 15
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson reminds DeKalb property owners, including City of Atlanta in DeKalb property owners, of the Nov. 15 deadline. Taxpayers paying the second installment must be paid by Nov. 15; City of Atlanta-DeKalb bills are also due Nov. 15. Payments can be made online at DeKalbTax.org, or by drop box, mail or by phone.
On Common Ground News
Breaking News: Investigation under way, Stephenson High in DeKalb County on lockdown
DEKALB COUNTY, GA–DeKalb County School District Police have placed Stephenson High School on a level one lockdown as they investigate a possible social media threat at the school, officials said in a statement. Reports of a weapon or active shooter on campus are inaccurate. Several DeKalb County School District...
Comments / 0