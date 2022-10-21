Read full article on original website
Great Seneca Plan Visioning Session Set for Wednesday
The Montgomery County Planning Department will hold an in-person community visioning session on the Great Seneca Plan Wednesday. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the future of the county’s Great Seneca area, which borders Gaithersburg and Rockville. The area also includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Life Sciences Center. The plan also examines areas along the I-270 corridor with residential communities such as Quince Orchard and Rosemont.
Halloween Happenings Around Town
There are plenty of places in or near Montgomery County to have some spooky Halloween fun. Here’s a list of some haunted forests and houses, live theater and movies for the scariest time of the year. Haunted Forests and Houses. Field of Screams Maryland. Features a hike through the...
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 25, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Oct. 25, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. The Council will interview the top candidates to serve as temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board members. The interviews will be broadcast live @CountyCableMoCo and on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Council Unanimously Adopts Thrive 2050
After two years of research, debate and meetings with the public, Montgomery County councilmembers unanimously adopted Tuesday morning Thrive Montgomery 2050, the 125-page document designed to guide future growth in the county. Many in the audience loudly booed during the discussion and after the vote and held signs critical of...
Victims’ Rights Foundation Celebrates 26 Years of Service
The Montgomery County Victims’ Rights Foundation (VRF) celebrated 26 years of service with a luncheon in Germantown on Friday. The nonprofit organization performs volunteer support services on behalf of victims of violent crimes and attacks. During the event, the families of the 2002 D.C. sniper victims were honored. Councilmember...
Free Shredding and Recycling Event Coming Up in Gaithersburg
A free community shredding and electronics recycling event will take place at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to Gaithersburg’s website. The city partners with the Environmental Affairs Committee, which explores new environmental initiatives for the county, and...
Friedson Encourages Community to Attend Fetal and Infant Mortality Event
The Virtual Fetal and Infant Mortality Event called, “Why Everyone Should be Concerned About Fetal and Infant Mortality,”will be held on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Councilmember Andrew Freidson will co-host the event with the Montgomery County Fetal and Infant Mortality Review (FIMR) Board/Community Action Team and the Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, according to a press release from the county.
Council Interviews Finalists for Temporary Planning Board Commissioners
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council interviewed candidates for temporary Planning Board commissioners after the entire board resigned. On Oct. 12, all five county Planning Board members resigned after weeks of scrutiny. The council announced it lost confidence in the board and accepted resignations from Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin.
Safe Rides Home Available for Halloween Revelers
Statistically, 46% of U.S. highway deaths on Halloween involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If alcohol will be part of your Halloween festivities this Saturday, rest assured that you can celebrate safely. A local nonprofit wants you to be aware of the SoberRide program which offers free Lyft rides home.
‘Be Next’ Marketing Campaign to Attract Minority-Owned Businesses
The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) launched a new integrated marketing campaign called “Be Next” that targets women-owned and minority-owned businesses as part of a plan to attract diverse retailers to the “desirable” local market, according to a MCEDC press release. The year-long marketing campaign,...
County Diwali Celebrations Begin This Week
Today marks the beginning of Deepavali or Diwali, also known as The Festival of Lights. The five-day Hindu holiday takes place between October and November every year. Marc Elrich and the Diwali Planning Committee will host the 12th annual Diwali celebration on Friday, Oct. 28 in the Executive Office Building located in Rockville from 6-8 p.m. Space for this event is limited and reservations can be made online here.
MCPS Boasts Largest Electric School Bus Fleet in the Nation
On Monday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) celebrated new electric buses that officials say mark MCPS as having the largest electric school fleet in the nation. After a press conference at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, attendees rode along in a new bus to the Bethesda Bus Depot. MCPS...
Pedestrian Killed on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg
Police identified the pedestrian who was killed in the crash as Selvin Reniery Flores Lagos. A pedestrian died following a collision Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene on the Midcounty Highway near Millers Fall Road. Police said his name will be released once his relatives have been notified.
Police Investigate Monday Morning Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. There were no injuries. According to police, at about 10:30 a .m., two Black males were shooting at each other at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive. Police believe the shooting was contained between the two men.
Police Investigate Hit and Run Incident in Wheaton
Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Wheaton that left a bicyclist injured Sunday night. Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel and Montgomery County Police responded to a report of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle Sunday at roughly 11:00 p.m. The incident occurred in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.
Photos: Week 8 High School Football Northwest at Quince Orchard
The Northwest Jaguars traveled to Gaithersburg Friday to take on the Quince Orchard Cougars, who are the defending state champions. Quince Orchard’s 41-6 victory over Northwest extends their winning streak to 22 games and was MCM’s Game of the Week. Photos by Phil Fabrizio.
Takoma Park Police Investigate Armed Robbery
Takoma Park Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the 77000 block of Maple Avenue on Oct. 22 at 7:23 a.m. According to police, the victim was leaving for work when she was approached by two males who demanded her property at gunpoint. She complied, and the two suspects then fled in a vehicle towards Sligo Creek Parkway.
