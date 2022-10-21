The Montgomery County Planning Department will hold an in-person community visioning session on the Great Seneca Plan Wednesday. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the future of the county’s Great Seneca area, which borders Gaithersburg and Rockville. The area also includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Life Sciences Center. The plan also examines areas along the I-270 corridor with residential communities such as Quince Orchard and Rosemont.

