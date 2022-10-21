Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Alan Rickman fought to remove a pivotal line in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' calling it 'confusing and diluting'
Alan Rickman argued with producers to remove an important line at the end of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72
Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane 'died of multiple organ failure' and had five other illnesses
Beloved actor Robbie Coltrane's cause of death is listed as multiple organ failure on his death certificate, according to a new report. The Harry Potter star died aged 72 on October 14. At the time of his death, he was reportedly suffering from sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection, Type 2 diabetes, heart block and obesity.
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death
Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer
It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
Death Certificate Reveals 6 Contributing Causes in Beloved “Harry Potter” Actor’s Passing
The cause of death has been revealed following the passing of a well-known and beloved actor from Universal’s Harry Potter film series. On October 14, the world bid a final farewell to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, born Anthony Robert McMillan, an actor and comedian who earned global recognition for his role as Professor Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant, half-human “keeper of keys” at Hogwarts, in the Harry Potter franchise. The actor died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland. He was 72 years old.
TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More
Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser would be down to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell again, should The Mummy ever have another reboot. While he doesn't "know how it would work," per se, the 53-year-old actor told Variety in a new cover story alongside his The Whale director Darren Aronofsky that he would "be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."
First Look Images From Spencer Brown’s Debut Feature ‘T.I.M’ Starring Georgina Campbell, Eamon Farren & Mark Rowley
EXCLUSIVE: UK distribution and production company Altitude has released a first look at T.I.M (Technologically. Integrated. Manservant), the debut film from British filmmaker Spencer Brown, which will be presented to buyers at AFM. Check out the full images below. Inspired by 90s stalker thrillers, the film follows prosthetics scientist Abi and her adulterous husband Paul as they adjust to life outside the city and Abi’s new job at the high-tech company Integrate, developing a humanoid A.I. – T.I.M. At first, T.I.M appears to be the perfect aid, understanding and catering to their every need but at the same time, it is becoming...
The Following Events Are Based On A Pack of Lies — cast, plot, first looks, and all about the drama
The Following Events Are Based On A Pack of Lies on BBC1 stars Rebecca Staton, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Derek Jacobi and Romola Garai.
J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' is a No. 1 best seller, again
Nearly 20 years after its initial release, J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" is a No. 1 best seller. Here's why.
Sorry, Stephen King: 'The Shining' Is Your Best Film Adaptation
Psst, Stephen King! Listen: I understand your initial animosity towards Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of your much beloved The Shining. It’s personal. It’s a book that means a lot to you — and perhaps once meant even more — and to see somebody like Kubrick take it, transfigure it, and present it as something so defiantly different as what you originally intended may not be easily digestible. Take a second, though, step back, and look as the film begins...there’s a camera, gliding through the Rocky Mountains, tilting dizzily as it navigates the ridges, then suddenly: here’s a car, crawling up the serpentine path!
Judi Dench calls for 'The Crown' to add a disclaimer before each episode
Actress and Dame Judi Dench is voicing her concerns about the negative effect that "The Crown" may have on the royal family. In a letter she wrote to the U.K. publication The Times, the Academy Award-winning actress accused the Netflix show of "crude sensationalism" and said the upcoming season will "present an inaccurate and hurtful account of history."
