‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique.

Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror?

Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions

The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment purposes, held at its car wash. Some of the equipment will be disabled for employee safety during the event, which kicks off Friday.

The event will run on Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 at Green Clean Auto Spa, located at 2881 Richlands Hwy. in Jacksonville.

You can pre-purchase tickets online at greencleanautospa.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.