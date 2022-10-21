Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospitals concerned over surge of children with RSV
Maryland health officials are concerned about a triple threat affecting children. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are sending children to hospitals in numbers not seen in several years, officials said. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Maryland hospitals are seeing an increase in children with respiratory...
A respiratory virus that infects young children is surging in Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. – A virus that can cause severe respiratory distress in children under the age of one or with certain underlying health conditions has surged earlier than usual, doctors warn.Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is similar to a common cold. The CDC lists several symptoms associated with RSV, which can include cough, runny nose, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically subside in a week or two, however, a cough may persist for longer.The virus typically surfaces between October and November, and peaks between December and January. In Maryland, cases of RSV started to show up in September, according...
wypr.org
Here's what Baltimore’s public schools are doing to combat a mental health crisis
Nearly 143,000 children across Maryland have developed anxiety and depression since the coronavirus pandemic began 31 months ago, federal mental health data crunched by a local nonprofit shows. In 2016, roughly 9.4% of individuals between 3 years old and 17 years old were diagnosed with depression or anxiety across the state, according to the Annie E Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
RSV cases fill up hospital pediatric beds
BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Hospitals across the country are dealing with an unprecedented early spike in respiratory illness in children. Children’s National Hospital in D.C. is nearing capacity, in part because of these infections, including RSV. Right now, some hospitals in Maryland are reporting higher cases and some are at capacity for pediatric beds.
Immunocompromised Marylander dies of monkeypox-related illness
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health announced the state's first monkeypox-related death. The individual was immunocompromised, officials said, which resulted in a more severe case that contributed to their death. No further information was provided due to patient confidentiality. "Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death," said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. "If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated."The CDC says the virus spreads through close contact including skin-to-skin contact or in cases where someone touches a rash, scabs, body fluids, or even objects like the towels used by a person who has the virus.Monkeypox can be very painful because of symptoms like lesions that develop on the skin. Other symptoms include a rash, fever, and body aches. The virus does not spread as easily as COVID-19, officials said. Testing for the virus is still only possible through a medical professional.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness
Partnership Between State of Maryland and University of Maryland Will Build World-Class Atmospheric System of Weather-Observing Towers. Will Provide Real-Time Monitoring To Improve Responses to Weather-Related Disasters. State Has Committed $4 Million to Maryland Mesonet. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and...
Bonus Checks Of Up To $13,500 For Maryland Childcare Providers
Are you a childcare provider in Maryland? You might know someone in this profession. The state will provide bonus checks based on the quality of work done. (source) The Maryland State Department of Education said it has begun sending out payments. These monies will go to childcare providers. The funds are available because of Maryland’s Future landmark legislation. It has put $5 million towards bonus rewards. (source)
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
chestertownspy.org
Not a Good Report Card for Maryland Schools as Pandemic Impact Documented
Maryland student scores followed a national declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), continuing a downward trajectory that began in 2013 and worsened during the pandemic. Maryland participates in the NAEP, a biennial assessment of fourth and eighth graders in reading and math. The assessment measures...
wypr.org
See how Maryland students performed on math, reading tests
Maryland students are falling behind their peers as test scores statewide lag behind the national average in math and reading, according to the most recent National Center for Education Statistics data. This is the first time data was released since the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close and transition to virtual learning in March 2020. Math proficiency was at an all time low across all 50 states since the first assessment in 1990 but there was a decline in literacy skills too.
New funding will help state police reduce the flow of dangerous drugs in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police will receive roughly $2.7 million in federal funding to fight against the use of illegal and dangerous drugs across the state.Maryland's Democrats U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen along with Reps. Stenny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, and Anthony Brown announced the new funding on Monday.The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Methamphetamine Program and Anti-Heroin Task Force, according to congressional staff.These programs help state law enforcement agencies investigate and shut down laboratories and drug distribution networks that facilitate the sale of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, congressional staff said.The COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion in the advancement of community policing, according to congressional staff. Some of that money has been shared through grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 136,000 officers, congressional staff said.
Washingtonian.com
Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC
Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
Health officials issue urgent warning as Chicago hospitals see spike in RSV infections in kids
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pediatric ICU beds are at critical levels across Illinois because of increasing RSV infections in children. CBS 2's Tara Molina reported gathered the latest data from health departments at the city, state, and county levels – and talked to families experiencing the spike in the respiratory illness firsthand. Kaelyn Bogucki's infant son, Benny, was hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. She knew something was wrong when the typically-smiley 2-month-old was not acting like himself. "It started getting really scary when we started noticing labored breathing, the wheezing, abdominal retractions," Bogucki said. ...
wypr.org
Races to watch across Maryland and a Baltimore ballot question breakdown
It’s a dead heat in the race for Anne Arundel county executive, and on the Eastern Shore, Maryland’s lone Republican congressman faces a progressive challenger. Days before early voting starts, we talk politics with Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz. Then, at the bottom of the Baltimore City...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
weaa.org
Maryland's Emmett Till Alert System warns Black leaders of threats, hate crimes
Maryland’s Emmett Till security alert system, modeled after the Amber Alert, provides information to leaders in the state regarding credible threats or hate crimes. Caucus of African American Leaders convener Carl Snowden Carl Snowden and Black Caucus of Maryland President Darius Stanton join Dr. Kaye to discuss the alert system.
What to expect at the polls in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible. Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls. When to vote:
