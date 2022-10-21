ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

kptv.com

Newport police find bloody woman with her hands tied on Yaquina Bay Bridge

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Newport police arrested a man early Saturday for assault and kidnapping. The night before, at around 11 p.m. Friday, Newport police responded to the Yaquina Bay Bridge to take care of construction materials in the roadway. While they were trying to clear the road, officers heard someone calling for help. A woman has blood all over her face and head and a wound to the back of the head. Her hands were also tied tightly behind their back.
NEWPORT, OR
The Associated Press

Forest Service boss decries arrest of worker in planned burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Forest Service has denounced the arrest by an Oregon sheriff of a Forest Service employee after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. The criticism by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore was followed by a statement from Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter in which he defended the arrest on Oct. 19 of a U.S. Forest Service “burn boss” on allegations of reckless burning. “I respect the sheriff’s discretion and decision to make an arrest in this case,” Carpenter said Tuesday. Sheriff Todd McKinley occasionally briefs Carpenter on an investigation into the case, the prosecutor said, adding that it could last for weeks or even months. Once it’s completed, “a decision will be made as to whether a charge will be made or not,” Carpenter said.
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Elections: Lebanon, meet Ward 2 council candidate Cassie Cruze

Neither Cassie Cruze nor Dave Workman are strangers to city process. And yet, they are political newbies. Cruze manages the Lebanon Downtown Association which frequently seeks space from the city for events and attempts to draw in tourism and grant dollars for revitalization. Workman is one of three conservative PAC-backed...
LEBANON, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Fatal fire in Lacomb leaves one dead

A Lebanon man died late Saturday night, Oct. 22, after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. LFD did not immediately identify the victim. The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. The Lebanon Fire District incident commander learned that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog and arrived at the location on Mount Hope Road in Lacomb to find the mobile home fully involved.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Oregonian

Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit

Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Backyard burning in Linn County open for the season

The Linn County Fire Defense Board has lifted its burn ban. Backyard burning is open until Dec. 15. It will open again after that on March 1. The burn season usually starts Oct. 1, but the board delayed the start of burn season because of a lack of rain and the risk of fire spread.
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
NEWBERG, OR
kykn.com

Nine Arrested During Domestic Violence Sweep

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office – 10/20/22 4:37 PM. On October 19th, 2022, multiple law enforcement agencies in Marion County partnered together to conduct a county wide operation to apprehend offenders wanted on domestic violence related charges. This coordinated effort comes as local law enforcement agencies take time to focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the month of October.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash

Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
LANE COUNTY, OR
Ask Salem

What percent of Salem is white?

Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
SALEM, OR

