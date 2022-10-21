Read full article on original website
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
Newport police find bloody woman with her hands tied on Yaquina Bay Bridge
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Newport police arrested a man early Saturday for assault and kidnapping. The night before, at around 11 p.m. Friday, Newport police responded to the Yaquina Bay Bridge to take care of construction materials in the roadway. While they were trying to clear the road, officers heard someone calling for help. A woman has blood all over her face and head and a wound to the back of the head. Her hands were also tied tightly behind their back.
Forest Service boss decries arrest of worker in planned burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Forest Service has denounced the arrest by an Oregon sheriff of a Forest Service employee after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. The criticism by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore was followed by a statement from Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter in which he defended the arrest on Oct. 19 of a U.S. Forest Service “burn boss” on allegations of reckless burning. “I respect the sheriff’s discretion and decision to make an arrest in this case,” Carpenter said Tuesday. Sheriff Todd McKinley occasionally briefs Carpenter on an investigation into the case, the prosecutor said, adding that it could last for weeks or even months. Once it’s completed, “a decision will be made as to whether a charge will be made or not,” Carpenter said.
Elections: Lebanon, meet Ward 2 council candidate Cassie Cruze
Neither Cassie Cruze nor Dave Workman are strangers to city process. And yet, they are political newbies. Cruze manages the Lebanon Downtown Association which frequently seeks space from the city for events and attempts to draw in tourism and grant dollars for revitalization. Workman is one of three conservative PAC-backed...
Fatal fire in Lacomb leaves one dead
A Lebanon man died late Saturday night, Oct. 22, after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. LFD did not immediately identify the victim. The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. The Lebanon Fire District incident commander learned that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog and arrived at the location on Mount Hope Road in Lacomb to find the mobile home fully involved.
Police seize enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 million people from driver in Eugene
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Eugene this week seized enough fentanyl to kill over four million people, from a single person. According to a statement from the Eugene Police Department, officers found a driver slumped over at the steering wheel at a stop light around 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
Why do most residents of Salem never leave Salem?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Salem, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Backyard burning in Linn County open for the season
The Linn County Fire Defense Board has lifted its burn ban. Backyard burning is open until Dec. 15. It will open again after that on March 1. The burn season usually starts Oct. 1, but the board delayed the start of burn season because of a lack of rain and the risk of fire spread.
Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
Prickly confrontations happen outside Eugene pub, but drag queen story time event goes on without a hitch
About 50 protesters showed up outside Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene Sunday. Right-wing influencers fired up many in the crowd days in advance by highlighting an 11-year-old performer’s participation in a drag queen story time event. The story was circulated through Twitter, Fox News, and the Daily Caller, among others.
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
Oregon couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
Elton and Betty Denner are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary with a celebration in Newberg. The secret to their successful marriage is communication.
What percent of Salem is white?
Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
