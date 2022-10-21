Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report

(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr., of Council Bluffs, this (Friday) morning on two Montgomery County warrants for providing false information and driving while suspended. Landon was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in an held on cash bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 43-year-old Dewight Eugene Binau, of Red Oak, this afternoon for public intoxication. Binau was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in and held on cash bond.