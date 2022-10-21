ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Comments / 0

 

pahomepage.com

K-9 dogs show off what makes them so special

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From dogs showing off their costumes to dogs showing off their skills, a demonstration also at McDade Park showed what makes K-9 Officers such valuable members of the force. It’s their nose that sets dogs apart. A dog’s snout includes 225 million scent receptors...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Union Community Care urgent care coming to Lebanon

Union Community Care will be opening a new urgent care center in Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA

