ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns

MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy