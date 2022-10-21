Read full article on original website
Ohio woman pleads guilty to charges in newborn’s death
Rebecca Young, 24, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton's court on Monday.
Lawyer for Cleveland tells appeals court that cop who fatally shot man in 2015 should be fired
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A city attorney on Tuesday argued to an appeals court panel that a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed burglary suspect years ago was rightfully fired. Attorneys for the city and the officer, Alan Buford, argued in the Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals over...
Euclid police officer who shot Luke Stewart failed to turn on his dash camera, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Euclid police officer who shot and killed Luke Stewart in 2017 testified in a civil trial on Tuesday that he did not turn on his dashboard camera or his emergency lights before he approached the car where Stewart was asleep. Matthew Rhodes’ failure to turn on...
Ohio man who pled guilty to killing bald eagle sentenced
A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.
Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman plead guilty to felony for 2020 election robocalls targeting Cleveland voters
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two right-wing conspiracy theorists who placed thousands of robocalls with false information to largely minority and Democratic voters in Cleveland in the months before the November 2020 election pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of...
Medina High School teacher on paid leave amid FBI investigation
A Medina teacher was placed on paid administrative leave amid a pending FBI investigation, the superintendent said.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Charges pending against prisoners arrested after ‘contained barricade’ at Stark County juvenile facility
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are expected to be announced this week for the 12 prisoners arrested this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility after a “contained barricade.”. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called out to the Massillon facility in the 2700 block of Indian River...
Man convicted for raping child under 13 years old multiple times in span of nearly 3 years
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday after being found guilty of raping a child under 13 years old multiple times in a time span of nearly three years, according to Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. The...
Triple homicide at Cleveland house party started over drug deal dispute, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man killed three people at a 2019 house party in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood because he was angry that the host wouldn’t let him sell drugs to a woman outside, a jury on Monday heard. Kielonte Harris, 28, tried to sell drugs in the early...
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
Son causes disturbance after parents take away phone: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 10, police were dispatched to a disturbance at an Inglewood Court address. The officer was told that it was a domestic violence incident. However, upon arrival they learned that the incident stemmed from a son becoming upset about the fact that his parents took away his phone. All...
Resident reports $4,900 forged check tied to mailbox theft: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, a Riverview Road resident came to the police station to report that he was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said that a week earlier, he had mailed a $287 business check to the Illuminating Company in an outdoor Royalton Road Post Office mailbox.
'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns
MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
Man learns insurance agent continued to take payments despite being fired: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Oct. 14 that when he called to make changes on his insurance policy, he was told he no longer had an active policy. The man said he had been making payments directly to his agent for the past 18 months in the amount of $226 each, but the company said that agent had been fired over a year earlier.
Vermilion police release body cam video of alleged racist incident, assaults at Firelands high school party
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police are investigating reports of assault, underage drinking, and racial slurs being used at a Fireland High School football player’s house party. The school district has launched its own investigation. On Monday 19 Investigates received the body camera video from the police. The footage...
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
