How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Matchup With Wisconsin on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. — Riding a four-game winning streak heading into Week 8, Purdue football will be on the road for a matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Boilermakers are looking to snap a 15-game losing skid to the Badgers that dates back to 2004.

A win would mark the team's first five-game winning streak since 2007 and secure bowl eligibility. It would also send Purdue to a 4-1 mark in Big Ten play for the first time since 2003.

"I mean, this is a team that's really dominated us for quite a while," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "Really dominated us last year. Really good defense, strong running game, control the ball, normally don't beat themselves.

"So once again, trying to keep the game close, figure out a way to get a lead, make them do some things that they're not used to doing as much will be critical for us in order to find a way to win."

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Wisconsin:

How to watch Purdue football at Wisconsin:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

What: Purdue's third road game in the last four weeks.

When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc.

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (reporter)

Stream: Watch fuboTV

Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)

Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Rob Blackman (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline)

Point spread: Purdue is a 1.5-point underdog against Wisconsin, and the over/under is 51.5 points as of Saturday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Wisconsin was also 9-4 overall with a 6-3 record in the conference during the 2021 season.

Series history: Wisconsin leads the all-time series between the two programs, owning a 51-29-8 record against Purdue. The Badgers are on a 15-game win streak dating back to 2004.

Weather: According to weather.com, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Madison, it's going to be around 74 degrees with a 0% chance of rain and winds from the south at 12 miles per hour.

Last meeting: Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13

The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 23, 2021, inside Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Purdue's Aidan O'Connell threw three interceptions while Wisconsin ran for 290 yards on the ground to cruise to a victory.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 33-31 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 63-41. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Wisconsin: Jim Leonhard took over as Wisconsin's interim coach following a 34-10 loss to Illinois in the team's fifth game of the season that resulted in the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst. Leonhard is 1-1 this season at the helm for the Badgers. His alma mater is Wisconsin (2005).

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 34.0

34.0 Points Allowed: 24.1

24.1 Rush Yards: 133.1

133.1 Pass Yards: 313.5

313.5 Total Offense: 446.6

446.6 Total Defense: 348.7

Wisconsin's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 31.3

31.3 Points Allowed: 21.6

21.6 Rush Yards: 170.6

170.6 Pass Yards: 220.6

220.6 Total Offense: 391.2

391.2 Total Defense: 330.1

