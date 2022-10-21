ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens — Browns in Week 7

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Friday and should be available to play Week 7 against the Browns.However, running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out with a knee injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Friday and should be available to play Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m excited to be out there at M&T Bank Stadium and making plays ... yeah," Andrews said after practice.

However, running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out with a knee injury and is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery that would sideline him for 4-6 weeks, according to a report by ESPN .

Dobbins was pulled from the previous game against the New York Giants after his knee tightened. Kenyan Drake ran for 119 yards with a touchdown and will likely get the start against Cleveland.

Justice Hill, averaging a team-high 6.6 yards per carry, was back at practice this week after missing the previous two games.

As a result, the Ravens should have the depth to absorb the loss of Dobbins.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was able to practice for a third straight day after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. Bateman ranks second in the NFL with a 22-yard per-catch average.

Bateman said coach John Harbaugh would decide whether he plays against the Browns

"I honestly can't wait to hear what he says either," Bateman said after practice.

The other Ravens on the Injury Report and their status are:

DE Calais Campbell (foot), full participant

G Ben Cleveland (foot), is questionable

OLB Justin Houston (groin), is questionable

QB Lamar Jackson (hip), full participant

OT Morgan Moses (heel) is questionable

CB Marcus Peters (rest/quad) is questionable

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury-related), off day

FB Patrick Ricard (knee), is questionable

OT Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle), full participant

Browns Injury Report

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable

T Jack Conklin (ankle), full participant

LB Tony Fields (illness), full participant

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/biceps), limited

OL Joe Haeg (concussion) is out

DE Isaac Rochell (knee) is questionable

G Wyatt Teller (calf), out

CB Denzel Ward (concussion), out

DE Alex Wright (quad/glute), full participant.

