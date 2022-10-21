ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, IL

KWQC

Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office has identified a man fatally shot Sunday as 69-year-old Jerome Lauer. The man accused of shooting him, Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, made an initial appearance Tuesday in Bureau County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.
OHIO, IL
walls102.com

Bureau County man found dead, Ohio man in custody

OHIO, IL – A 69-year-old village of Ohio man is dead and another is in the Bureau County Jail after an incident Sunday. Around 6 PM the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Railroad Street in Ohio for what was said to be a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent. Nearby, authorities claim, lay the body of the victim near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm Streets. Deputies located a person of interest, who they say is 31-year-old Matthew J. Pairadee, in the basement of his residence in the 200 block of East Long Street. A search warrant was obtained after Pairadee allegedly barricaded himself in and refused to come out. After several hours of negotiations with Bureau County and Illinois State Police negotiators, chemical agents were deployed and he was taken into custody. Pairadee is being held at the Bureau County Jail pending charges. The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Dixon man arrested on multiple drug charges

Peter E. Aust, 36, of Dixon, Ill., was arrested on Oct. 25, 2022 in the 200 block of West Everett Street for several drug charges. They are:. Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 500 Feet of a Nursing Home (2 counts), being Class X Felonies. Unlawful Delivery of a...
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant

MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
MORRISON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Police Department charges man with arson

The 52-year-old man charged with attacking a police officer in East Moline was the same one who is charged with a Rock Island arson Monday afternoon. On Oct. 24, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department and Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Upon arrival, Fire and Police personnel observed a single-family residence on fire.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

East Moline Sergeant Is In Critical Condition After Attack

Monda evening, one of East Moline's finest was horrifically attacked and is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Sergeant William Lind with the East Moline Police Department is currently in the hospital fighting for his life after being attacked by a suspect in an aggravated arson. In a press...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday. Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Illinois police union condemns attack on East Moline officer

UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2022, 10:20 a.m.: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday morning issued the following statement regarding the Monday evening on-duty bludgeoning of East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, a seven-year veteran, who remains in critical condition due to his injuries:. “Sergeant...
EAST MOLINE, IL
nbc15.com

One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man in Illinois federal prison charged with murder of cellmate

ROCKFORD - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year. Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries. Maddox was in...
ROCKFORD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Details released in car arson case

UPDATE: Moline Police report that the vehicles involved were a 2018 Hyundai and a 2007 Toyota. There is a video of the incident that leads investigators to believe it was arson. Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify the individual in the photos. EARLIER: Moline Police are looking for information about a person who is […]
MOLINE, IL
walls102.com

BUREAU COUNTY, IL

