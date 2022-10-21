OHIO, IL – A 69-year-old village of Ohio man is dead and another is in the Bureau County Jail after an incident Sunday. Around 6 PM the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Railroad Street in Ohio for what was said to be a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent. Nearby, authorities claim, lay the body of the victim near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm Streets. Deputies located a person of interest, who they say is 31-year-old Matthew J. Pairadee, in the basement of his residence in the 200 block of East Long Street. A search warrant was obtained after Pairadee allegedly barricaded himself in and refused to come out. After several hours of negotiations with Bureau County and Illinois State Police negotiators, chemical agents were deployed and he was taken into custody. Pairadee is being held at the Bureau County Jail pending charges. The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO