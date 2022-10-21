ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
12tomatoes.com

Woman Finally Discovers Why Her Bathroom Wall Is “Bleeding”

We have all heard the old saying about talking walls, right? This story puts a whole new spin on that cliche, though. We are willing to bet that this owner wishes that the walls could actually talk so that they could share one key piece of information. Why on earth are they oozing blood? This TikTok user resides in California and they have been offering a chronicle of the strange ooze.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon Trends After One Of His Baby's Mothers Suggests She Can't Afford Night Nurse

Nick Cannon is once again a trending Twitter topic after one of his many baby’s mothers, Bre Tiesi, suggested she couldn’t afford a night nurse. On September 19, Tiesi shared a video message on Instagram revealing she hadn’t slept “in like three days” because her two-month-old son had been “screaming his little head off.” A fan quickly suggested she should hire a night nurse to help her out.
The Guardian

I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’

I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.

