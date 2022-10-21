ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Daily Collegian

Trustees examine faculty labor trends, importance of support and community

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Academic Affairs, Research and Student Life explored the future of the faculty labor market and the effects of the labor trend referred to as “the great resignation” in its latest meeting on Oct. 20. Justin...
The Daily Collegian

Board committees confer in off-cycle meetings

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Four Penn State Board of Trustees committees met virtually on Oct. 20 in a series of off-cycle meetings. The committees meeting included Equity and Human Resources; Academic Affairs, Research and Student Life; Outreach, Development and Community Relations; and Governance and Long-Range Planning. The Committee on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sidney Daily News

Star athletes, educators to be inducted

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has announced the 28th annual Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A gymnasium reception will precede the induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.; the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium. “It is...
SIDNEY, OH
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Isabella Villanueva, Young Women’s Leadership Academy

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Isabella Villanueva of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Isabella is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball. She’s been a member of the Powerlifting and Olympic Weightlifting team since 2020. She was named Academic All-District the last two years and was named All-Area First-Team last season. She’s the Senior Class Secretary and a member of the National Honor Society, Crafts for Charity and Transportation You. Isabella maintains a 3.8 GPA, plans to play collegiate volleyball for Emory University and major in Biology and become a nurse or enter medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

