New York City, NY

‘Terrible Message’: New York City Tech Chief Reportedly Carries Gun to Work

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
David Benito/Getty Images

New York City’s chief technology officer, Matt Fraser, reportedly regularly carries a gun to work, a move that’s directly at odds with Mayor Eric Adam’s outspokenness on the Supreme Court’s decision that gutted gun laws in the state. The code of conduct for the city’s previous tech infrastructure department prohibited carrying guns on the department’s property, vehicles, and equipment—but it’s unclear what the current policy allows. Adams combined the former Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications with several other offices to create the Office of Technology & Innovation that Fraser heads. The mayor’s spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak, said Frase is “a seasoned veteran of the NYPD and has had a license to carry for nearly a decade,” but disputed that he has “openly carried” a gun since assuming his role. Fraser worked for the NYPD as a civilian, most recently as its chief information officer.

Comments / 29

James Weston
3d ago

How is it a bad message to be a firearms carrier?!? Bad message to any criminal that has intent to victimize them perhaps.

Reply
5
Space Cowboy
4d ago

I have no problem with it, a good guy carrying a gun is not the problem.

Reply(3)
11
TruthSayer
4d ago

Hmmm guess he knows how long it will take 911 to show up and who has 24/7 security. 2A all day.

Reply
5
 

New York City, NY
