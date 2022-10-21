Read full article on original website
Related
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Candace Owens Defends Kanye West: Adidas 'Better Pay Ye'
Candace Owens on Tuesday addressed Adidas' decision to end its business dealings with Kanye West, saying the company "better pay Ye." In a series of messages posted on Twitter, the conservative pundit discussed the Tuesday announcement from Adidas that it was terminating its partnership with West—who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021—following recent comments from the rap superstar that have been deemed antisemitic by many people.
Keep Away From The Kardashians: Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, And Kris Show Support To Jewish Community In Light Of Ye’s Antisemitic Comments
The Kardashian brand has come together to form Voltron to protect the Jewish community from Kanye West’s recent attacks. Khloe was the first to speak out via her social media pages with a simple and straightforward message that read: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish community”
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Kodak Black is calling out Kanye West and still pledging his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, with the South Florida rapper saying he thinks the twice-impeached POTUS should be the Commander-in-Chief in perpetuity. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on the recent...
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Kanye West, Revises His Prior Take On The Rapper’s Career Survival
Volatile ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith unleashed on Kanye West today, asking whether Jewish people helped him or hurt him in his business deals. Smith spoke on his Know Mercy podcast today in the wake of West’s embattled week of interviews, in which the rapper’s comments cost him several business deals amid widespread condemnation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K & Ivanka Trump Spotted At Dinner While Kanye Confirms “Yecosystem” Plans
The 45-year-old revealed that most of the details revealed last week were right, although the name being circulated isn’t entirely accurate. It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian, who, after celebrating her 42nd birthday with a failed attempt to land her private jet in Las Vegas, was spotted out grabbing a bite to eat at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel with Ivanka Trump on Sunday (October 23) night.
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
abovethelaw.com
Amid Fallout From Antisemitic Rants, George Floyd Conspiracy Theories, And More, Kanye West Turns To Familiar Biglaw Face For Legal Help
Kanye West’s never been one to steer away from controversy, but lately it’s gotten even worse. He launched antisemitic attacks on social media that got him booted from Twitter, and teed up buying Parler. He spread vicious, unfounded rumors that it wasn’t former police officer Derek Chauvin that caused George Floyd’s death but rather fentanyl — and as a result is facing a $250 million lawsuit. He wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy fashion show. He’s been dropped by Balenciaga and his Adidas contract is “under review.”
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Howard Stern Eviscerates Kanye West "Mental Illness" Defense Over Antisemitic Rants
Sometimes, even the most inflammatory people get to make a great point. It happens. Back in 2005, that was Ye in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Now, after Kanye West’s antisemitic tirade, it’s Howard Stern’s turn. Howard knows the very real, personal consequences of antisemitism, as well...
Universal Denounces Antisemitism Following Kanye West Post
Kanye West’s label Universal Music Group (UMG) has denounced antisemitism in an official statement, following a series of antisemitic posts by the rapper. “There is no place for antisemitism in our society,'” Universal Music Group tweeted, along with a link to the UMG partnership with the American Jewish Committee. “We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice. We’re proud to continue our partnership with [American Jewish Committee] to educate about anti-Jewish hate and how to combat it.”
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Troll Kris Jenner — In the Middle of Her Birthday Toast
It’s her party — and she’ll interrupt toasts if she wants to. Kris Jenner attempted to give Kim Kardashian a sweet birthday toast before things went array. “You are a rock star and I—” the Safely founder, 66, started in a Saturday, October 22, Instagram Story video that Kardashian, 42, shared from her Friday, October 21, party.
Maniacal Media Tour Continues: Kanye West Talks George Floyd Lawsuit, Anti-Semetic Comments & More On ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’
In Piers Morgan's full conversation with Kanye West, he reveals he is only divorced from Kim Kardashian on paper.
Kardashians accused of ‘gaslighting’ viewers after editing out key comments
People have been left outraged by the editing of season two of The Kardashians. Keeping up with the Kardashians may have come to an end last year, but it's been swiftly replaced by Hulu's The Kardashians, giving fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family a continued insight into the life of the unbelievably rich and famous.
travelnoire.com
Inside Kylie Jenner's 72 Million Dollar Jet
Ever wonder how it feels to fly private like a Kardashian? Or frequently flying on a private jet as if it were an Uber ride for 10 city blocks? Recently, on The Kardashians, viewers got to see Kylie Jenner’s 72 million dollar private jet. In the latest episode, her sister Kendall borrowed the jet for a girl’s trip with Hailey Bieber and Justin Skye.
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Kylie Jenner Strikes A Pose while Barefoot in Hook-Buttoned Silky Bodysuit and Balenciaga’s Crush Bag
Kylie Jenner took a turn for the sultry — with a high-fashion boost — in her latest series of Instagram photos. In a new photo dump on the social media platform, the “Kardashians” star posed in a bed while wearing a silky black bodysuit. The single piece featured an angular neckline and thin straps, complete with a brief-like hem. A line of hook-style buttons ran down its center, creating a lower-cut silhouette. Finishing Jenner’s ensemble was a jet-black manicure and pedicure. She also paired her outfit with Balenciaga’s $3,100 Crush bag, an oversized black crushed calfskin shoulder bag with aged gold chain hardware, adding a dramatic and minimalist finish; the style was notably the same that her older sister, Kim Kardashian, wore in the brand’s Winter 2022 campaign.
travelnoire.com
Twitter Reacts After Woman Launches Into Racist And Vulgar Tirade On NYC Train
There’s never a dull moment on the New York City subway. And anybody who uses it knows to keep their wits about them because it’s like the wild west on a regular basis. In addition to the concerning spike in crime, some people subject other passengers to venomous rants. The latest example involves an Asian woman who went on an expletive-filled, racist tirade on the train.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
176K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 1