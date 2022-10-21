Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Related
TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions
TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport. The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs. Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday,...
WSVN-TV
Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked
TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
‘Cops For Kids’ Registrations Begin October 26th
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland Police Department will be accepting applications for the 2022 Cops for Kids Toy Donation program for five select days beginning on October 26, 2022. Parents or guardians needing assistance must register at one of the locations listed below, between the
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semi packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things happening around town! In addition to all the awesome things going on this weekend, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite pumpkin patches […]
'Voter Confidence Tour' aims to show how ballots are securely handled from start to finish
LARGO, Fla. — For much of the Tampa Bay area, early voting has already begun. As voters make their way to the polls or cast their votes by mail, the supervisors of elections are ensuring every ballot is checked and counted properly. "Any way you choose [to vote], all...
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
Tampa veteran to get new home provided by city's new program
TAMPA, Fla. — A veteran living in Tampa will soon get a new home as part of the city's Replacement Home Pilot Program. Booker Washington, who lives on East Chelsea Street, lost his home to a fire and is now working toward a fresh start as his old home will be demolished on Monday, the City of Tampa said in a news release.
Reinspection of Silver Oaks Apartments delayed following Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Some changes are underway at Silver Oaks Apartments after residents say they've been plagued by poor living conditions for years now. This spring, people who live in the Temple Terrace area subsidized housing complex showed us their homes. Some we saw were infested with bugs, rats, and black mold.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
Tampa food hall concept, The Hall at Midtown, isn't happening
Since the closure of Tampa Heights' flagship location, Wilson has opened two more of his state-of-the-art food halls.
‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ coming to Tampa in January
"With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years."
fox13news.com
Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
Congressional candidate on Tampa police ride-along during Ybor City shooting
Tampa police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed someone following a fight early Sunday morning.
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
kurv.com
Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville
Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville. A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.
Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
Clearwater Police Offer Free Shredding, Drug Takeback On Saturday
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater Police Department, working alongside the city’s Solid Waste Department, will offer free shredding to Clearwater residents on Saturday at Countryside Mall. The event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will also offer free collection of unwanted prescription drugs.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 11