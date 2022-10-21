ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions

TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport. The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs. Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday,...
TAMPA, FL
WSVN-TV

Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa veteran to get new home provided by city's new program

TAMPA, Fla. — A veteran living in Tampa will soon get a new home as part of the city's Replacement Home Pilot Program. Booker Washington, who lives on East Chelsea Street, lost his home to a fire and is now working toward a fresh start as his old home will be demolished on Monday, the City of Tampa said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
FLORIDA STATE
kurv.com

Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville

Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville. A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
10 Tampa Bay

Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy