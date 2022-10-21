Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween
As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
Edd Kimber Shared What Filming GBBO Was Really Like
Just about everyone who follows food TV is probably familiar with "The Great British Baking Show." The oh-so-satisfying series, which is also called "The Great British Bake Off," has elicited jealousy around the world for judges who get to taste some of the most awe-inspiring desserts from contestants with enough skills to make them. But every year, only one of these contestants gets to hold the coveted title of "GBBO" champion, and of these champions, only one person is known as the first. When the show first premiered in 2010, Edd Kimber became the first-ever "GBBO" winner.
Why Karamo Show Was Forced To Delete Bizarre Pink Sauce Segment
With the epic return of the Barbiecore trend, the color pink has reigned supreme in 2022. There was no escaping it in the summer, not even on TikTok. In June 2022, Chef Pii, a Florida-based private chef and TikToker, went viral after enjoying her fried chicken with a bowl of a neon pink condiment, and hence, the Pink Sauce was born.
Balthazar's Keith McNally Is No Stranger To Bizarre Internet Scandal
If you've never heard of Keith McNally before the last week, you're probably one of many. However, since his public banning of James Corden from his popular New York restaurant, Balthazar — and then unbanning after the comedian apologized, you'll probably remember his name. Maybe you'll even go and check out the restaurant the next time you're in the Big Apple because of its notoriety. Yet, while you may be wondering if this was a publicity stunt, you may be surprised to hear that this isn't the first time the restaurateur has expressed his opinion.
Taste The Flavors Of Wakanda With A Dozen Cousins
November 11, 2022, marks the triumphant return of the "Black Panther" movie franchise with the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (via Digital Spy)." After the mammoth success of the first film, expectations are indeed high (via The Atlantic). Nevertheless, all eyes will be on how the film performs after the untimely passing of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. To boost the film's chances of success, marketing for the film is going all out (via Marvel). This has included traditional means like television and radio ads to more novel and unexpected partnerships.
Green Ghost Cocktail Recipe
Despite its name, the Green Ghost was not actually created as a Halloween-themed drink. Instead, the drink dates back to at least 1937, when it appeared in the "Café Royal Cocktail Book." Recipe developer Christina Musgrave describes the gin-based Green Ghost as "an easy and delicious citrusy classic cocktail,"...
Anne Burrell On The Fun Of Worst Cooks In America - Exclusive Interview
With so many resources at our disposal, from cookbooks to Food Network and the endless stream of recipes, videos, and hacks to be found on social media, home cooks have never had more opportunities to learn new skills and hone in on their homemade creations. However, there will always be some of us out there who can't seem to make magic happen in the kitchen beyond bowls of cereal and instant mac and cheese. That's where Anne Burrell comes in. The unsung hero of all the worst cooks out there, the chef and TV personality is known for her passion for teaching in the kitchen — always with a side of sass.
Ted Allen's 'Lovable' Tribute Tweet To Leslie Jordan
These days most people probably know Ted Allen from "Chopped," the cooking competition show he's hosted for more than 10 years. But he first made a name for himself in television on the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" makeover show. He co-starred as the food and cooking guru (via E! News). Allen is married to a man and is considered by some to be a gay icon. Sadly, he had to pay respects to an LGBT+ icon who tragically passed away this week.
Duff Goldman Confessed To Using Everyone's Favorite Cake Shortcut
Duff Goldman is bringing baking back with his on-screen charm and creative take on baking. As the star of the Food Network's "Ace of Cakes" and "Ace of Taste" he has wowed cake fans for years. His Baltimore bakery Charm City Cakes creates custom cakes shaped like anything from a...
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’: ‘The Autopsy’ Shows Fans Some Things Are Scarier Than Death
In 'Cabinet of Curiosities' episode titled 'The Autopsy,' F. Murray Abraham stars as Dr. Winters, a coroner dealing with a surprising case.
Trader Joes' New 'Witches Brew' Is Turning Heads On Instagram
It's officially Halloween season and retailers across the country are in full swing with the spooky seasonal merchandise. For example, Aldi has been wowing customers with Halloween-shaped pizzas this month, and last week, someone on Instagram found Costco's Halloween-themed ravioli. And what better way to spice up witchy season than...
Leslie Jordan's Favorite Savannah Restaurant Was The Olde Pink House
Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan passed away today after a car crash in Hollywood, California (via Los Angeles Times). The Emmy Award-winning actor was well known for his many roles in a variety of television series, including "Will and Grace," "American Horror Story," and "Boston Legal." In recent years,...
Leslie Jordan's Cornbread Making Skills Were Crackling
On October 24, it was announced that "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan passed away at 67 years of age, per The New York Times. According to reports from the Los Angeles Police Department, Jordan died after suffering a medical emergency, causing his BMW to crash into a Hollywood wall around 9:30 a.m.
Anna Wintour Is A One-Woman Kitchen Nightmare, According To Maître D Of Le Coucou
If you ever watched Meryl Streep's portrayal of magazine editor Miranda Priestly in the 2005 movie "The Devil Wears Prada," you may have also heard that the character was based on a real person: Anna Wintour. The former Vogue editor-in-chief said she couldn't remember the former assistant, Lauren Weisberger, who went on to write the best-selling novel inspired by her time at the magazine. What the book and movie suggest, however, is that this character has a reputation as not only a powerful woman, but someone to fear. While there may be a lot of fiction involved in Weisberger's work, that reputation appears to be upheld in real-life reports from restaurants such as New York's famous Raoul's.
You'll Never Guess How Duff Goldman 'Glues' Fondant Decorations
Duff Goldman, aka, the "Ace of Cakes" is known for creating stunningly beautiful and realistic cakes. While Goldman was filming his show about his Baltimore bakery, fans got a behind-the-scenes look into the magnificent cakes his team created. According to Food Network, some of his most outstanding cakes include a replica of the U.S. Open stadium, complete with sprinkles as audience members, and an antique police car. For many of the cakes, Goldman and his crew rely on using fondant and gum paste to sculpt their intricate designs.
Andrew Zimmern's 'Fave' Burger Is Based Off His French Onion Soup
On October 12, Andrew Zimmern dropped his recipe for French onion soup, which went so viral, it crashed his site. Now, the celebrity chef has another recommendation to share, and it complements the appetizer perfectly. The "Bizarre Foods" host revealed that his new favorite burger can be found in Georgia....
