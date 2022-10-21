Read full article on original website
Restaurant employee stabbed in neck
NEW ROCHELLE – A 38-year-old male employee of a restaurant in the 300 block of North Avenue in New Rochelle suffered a serious laceration across his neck when attacked just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later listed in...
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
Attorney for Wallkill fatal stabbing suspect claims self-defense
Horrace Duke, 22, is charged with Laddy’s death and is accused of stabbing the Wallkill senior citizen in the chest with a steak knife on an off ramp for Route 17.
East Orange man sentenced to 20 years for gunning down woman who refused to be groped
An East Orange man who shot a woman dead for objecting to his handsy sexual advances has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Tuesday. Thaddues Williams, 39, who previously pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Aieshia McFadden on Dec. 4, 2020, must...
3 defendants in 'Junior' murder case offered plea deals
Three of the defendants involved in the murder case of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz appeared in court on Tuesday and were offered plea deals.
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex
A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, according to police. The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, according to police. Medics rushed him to New ...
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx
BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor
Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
New Details: ID Released Of 41-Year-Old Pulled From River In Yonkers
The identity of a 41-year-old man pulled from a river in Westchester County has been released by police. The man is identified as William Tunley of Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police. Tunley's body was found in the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park on Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Unlicensed driver charged with manslaughter for mowing down panhandler on Brooklyn median
An unlicensed pickup truck driver has been charged with manslaughter for mowing down a panhandler standing on a Brooklyn median, police said Monday. Jefferson Springer is accused of crossing a double yellow line while speeding when he crashed into 56-year-old Walter Gonzalez in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. “Walter was such a good guy,” Ana Mercado, the victim’s wife, said Monday as ...
Know Him? Yonkers Police Looking To ID Man In Hospital
Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is receiving care in a Westchester County hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Yonkers Police said an unidentified man was receiving care in a local hospital, and that they were unable to find proper identification for him. Police said that the...
1 Bank Robber Caught ‘Red Handed’ - 1 Still at Large
BRONX - Police officers from the 52nd Precinct were heard racing to the scene as they looked for a "red-faced" male who fled the scene of a bank robbery-- and his red face was not from being unsuccessful but having the booby-trapped dye pack hidden in the cash, reportedly explode in his face.
Bronx subway attack suspect says victim ‘said something to me inappropriate first,’ court documents show
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The man accused of punching a subway rider in the head and knocking him onto the tracks claimed he was defending himself, court papers show. Deshaun Smith, 21, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, and harassment during his arraignment Monday night. He allegedly attacked a man in […]
Police: Multiple people arrested, at least 1 injured outside Yonkers bar
They say the fight broke out on Kimball Avenue.
Wallkill cop mugged at gunpoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A 36-year-old Town of Wallkill police officer and a friend were mugged at gunpoint in New York City on Sunday with the robbers taking the local policeman’s badge and wallet, the NYPD said. Four men approached the Orange County officer, who lives in Middletown, and...
‘Death Investigation:’ Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In New York River, Near Park
A "death investigation" is underway after a Hudson Valley man was removed from a river in the region. On Sunday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a death investigation is underway after a dead body was removed from the Saw Mill River. 'Death Investigation' After Body Pulled From Saw Mill River...
