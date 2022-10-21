ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Restaurant employee stabbed in neck

NEW ROCHELLE – A 38-year-old male employee of a restaurant in the 300 block of North Avenue in New Rochelle suffered a serious laceration across his neck when attacked just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later listed in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
BronxVoice

Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx

BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
BRONX, NY
FOX 61

Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily News

Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, according to police. The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, according to police. Medics rushed him to New ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx

BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Unlicensed driver charged with manslaughter for mowing down panhandler on Brooklyn median

An unlicensed pickup truck driver has been charged with manslaughter for mowing down a panhandler standing on a Brooklyn median, police said Monday. Jefferson Springer is accused of crossing a double yellow line while speeding when he crashed into 56-year-old Walter Gonzalez in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. “Walter was such a good guy,” Ana Mercado, the victim’s wife, said Monday as ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Know Him? Yonkers Police Looking To ID Man In Hospital

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is receiving care in a Westchester County hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Yonkers Police said an unidentified man was receiving care in a local hospital, and that they were unable to find proper identification for him. Police said that the...
YONKERS, NY
BronxVoice

1 Bank Robber Caught ‘Red Handed’ - 1 Still at Large

BRONX - Police officers from the 52nd Precinct were heard racing to the scene as they looked for a "red-faced" male who fled the scene of a bank robbery-- and his red face was not from being unsuccessful but having the booby-trapped dye pack hidden in the cash, reportedly explode in his face.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill cop mugged at gunpoint in the Bronx

NEW YORK – A 36-year-old Town of Wallkill police officer and a friend were mugged at gunpoint in New York City on Sunday with the robbers taking the local policeman’s badge and wallet, the NYPD said. Four men approached the Orange County officer, who lives in Middletown, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

