Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
USU Women’s Basketball new-look team prepping for season with Aggie Madness
LOGAN – The official start of the season is quickly approaching for the Utah State women’s basketball team. Fans were able to get their first in-person look at this year’s new-look team at the second annual Aggie Madness at the Wayne Estes Center on Tuesday. The Aggies...
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache County Council of Governments recommends $7.6 million in road projects
CACHE COUNTY — At their regularly meeting this evening, the members of the Cache County Council will consider a slate of local road projects recommended for funding by the Cache County Council of Governments (COG). “Cache County is growing,” said County Executive David Zook. “It’s vital that we fund...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan man arrested again for allegedly beating woman and holding her against her will
LOGAN — A 35-year-old Logan man previously convicted of beating a woman and threatening to shoot her has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting another woman repeatedly. Courtney Edward Wood was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday afternoon. According to the arrest affidavit, a woman contacted Logan City...
cachevalleydaily.com
Providence man sentenced to prison for molesting teenage girl
LOGAN — A 34-year-old Providence man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl outside a Providence apartment complex last year. Laiklang Laikui Amu was given the maximum sentence after previously accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. According to court staff, Amu was sentenced Wednesday in 1st...
cachevalleydaily.com
Ribbon cutting celebrates bigger, better Bridgerland Entrepreneurship Center
LOGAN— Officials of the Bridgerland Technical College celebrated their new and improved Bridgerland Entrepreneurship Center (BEC) with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 25. On hand were representatives of the BEC’s new partnerships with the Cache County government and the Utah Legislature, including County Executive David Zook, County Economic Development Director Shawn Milne and County Policy Analyst Karina Brown along with local lawmakers Rep. Dan Johnson (R-UT) and Rep. Mike Petersen (R-UT).
cachevalleydaily.com
LETTER: Zook is the best for the job
Marc Ensign has drafted various people to write letters to the editor on his behalf recently, which is great, but let’s look at some facts. Mr. Ensign ran unsuccessfully against David Zook in 2021. It was a short election cycle so now we have another election for that position. There was a process to get onto the ballot, which Mr. Ensign failed to follow, which is why he’s running as a write-in candidate. That’s not a good sign – I wouldn’t vote for someone who either doesn’t have a calendar or who is unable to follow a simple process.
cachevalleydaily.com
County Executive proposes $115 million balanced budget for 2023
CACHE COUNTY — At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Cache County Executive David Zook presented his proposed 2023 budget to members of the Cache County Council. That balanced budget proposal totaled $115 million with no tax increases and significant payment of county debts. “Given today’s unique economic times,” Zook...
Comments / 0