Stifel Financial's Earnings: A Preview

Stifel Financial SF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stifel Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45. Stifel Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 20-For-1 Reverse Stock Split Effective Tomorrow, Oct. 26

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX, (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. AcelRx's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ACRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The reverse stock split is intended to enable AcelRx to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for AcelRx's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 00444T209.
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Vista Oil & Gas's Earnings: A Preview

Vista Oil & Gas VIST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vista Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Vista Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Rising

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 3.65% to $0.00001037 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of several altcoins are trading higher in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD and U.S. equities. Major indices are higher as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Federal Reserve policy changes.
Analyst Ratings for FedEx

Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview

Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Bitcoin Jumps Above 20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the key $20,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp gains, trading close tp the key $1,500 level on Wednesday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD, also...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Moving After Hours

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.08 per share.
Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Extend Gains

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending recent session’s gains. All three major stock indices recorded gains for the third session in a row. After the closing bell on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc GOOG dropped around 6.7% each following the release of quarterly earnings.
Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Core Scientific CORZ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Outlook For Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics VKTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viking Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Viking Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
