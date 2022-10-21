Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Refusing To Care For Step Kids Left on Her Doorstep Backed Online
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
nashvillegab.com
A Guide to a Great Kids Party
Decide the number of your guests. It is essential to prepare enough food and beverages for your guests. It is also nice to have extra food since some of your guests might invite someone else to your kid’s party. If parents are attending, you need to include them. Sending...
Dr. Gabor Maté explains his 'no two children have the same parents' philosophy
'No two kids are raised in the same family.'
imom.com
Christmas This or That for Kids
Getting ready for Christmas can be fun, but it can also be stressful: Clean kitchen, wrap presents, hide presents, clean kitchen. When you throw in having your children home from school, now you’ve got a double focus—getting your Christmas to-do list checked off and engaging with your kids. Because who cares if that checklist gets completed if you don’t make memories and enjoy the holiday with your family?
Childfree People Are Sharing What It's Actually Like To Get Older Without Kids In The Picture, And Their Honesty Is So Refreshing
"Although I will always have the desire to be a dad, I'm intelligent enough to know I have a responsibility to be a good one."
I'm a high-school teacher. This is what parents should teach their kids before they get their first job.
The author shares how parents should have an open conversation with their kids about jobs, pay, and responsibilities.
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
Hilarious grandma has ouija boards distributed at her funeral: 'Let's keep in touch'
Her granddaughter posted it on Twitter and everyone is calling her 'iconic' for making her family laugh after she passed away.
Mama Sits In Front of Mirror and Asks Kids to Tell Her What They See and Their Responses Left Her Speechless
We never know how our kids really see us. As the person who cleans their room and packs their lunches? As that lady who's really tired all the time and nags you about homework and stuff? Believe it or not, your kids might see you in an entirely different light. A much more complementary one, at that.
momcollective.com
From Bundle of Joy to Full Blown Adult
That was the first text I receive from my daughter this morning. Every emotion ran through me. Why didn’t she tell me when her first day was when I asked last week? How can it be her first day?! We didn’t go shopping for supplies or clothes. I didn’t even know it was here!
‘Heartless’ 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness
Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?. There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.
imom.com
What to Do When Your Kids Don’t Want You to Date
A bowling alley birthday party isn’t the easiest place to have a serious conversation, but Whitney and I tried. She’s the mom of one of my kids’ classmates, and she’s single but dating. She shouted over the cracking of the pins, “She just wants to have me all to herself!” The “she” is Whitney’s daughter, Macie. Macie doesn’t want to share her mom. They have a special bond, and that little girl is completely content with Whitney being single and all hers.
Parenting mind tricks
When my oldest was pregnant with my grandson, she would talk about what she was going to do after the baby was born, and it was obvious she did not think her life was going to change at all. I wasn’t sure how to tell her she was going to feel every emotion, have to multitask and be creative with little sleep, manage baby excretions with horrific smells, and listen to everyone’s opinion and judgment on how to parent while questioning whether you were ever doing anything right as you do your best to help a tiny human to thrive. I told her, “Jess, parenting is messy.”
KevinMD.com
How the internet broke parenting [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “Modern parenting comes with challenges that only a modern parent can understand. As both a pediatrician and a mother, I dispense with the advice I wish I had when my daughter was born. While there may be no one way to raise your kids, there are still safe and realistic options that can guide you on your journey. The internet may have broken parenting, but I’m here to fix it.”
themomkind.com
Kids And Face Masks: What Parents Need To Know
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Before Covid 19 wreaked havoc on the world, many countries wore face masks for protection. In Japan, people treated it as a sign of respect to those around them, especially if they felt a little under the weather. More than protecting themselves, it ensures other people don’t catch what they have.
Yahoo!
Some parents aren't allowing their kids to have sleepovers. Here's what experts think about slumber parties in this day and age.
For some children, a sleepover at a friend's house is viewed as a right of passage: Not only are they away from their parents for the night, but they're also in a different environment, giggling with friends and staying up past bedtime. But while some kids love sleepovers, others prefer to sleep in their own bed, feeling nervous at the thought of leaving their home for a night.
Comments / 0