The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Is Street Fighter 6 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Street Fighter 6" is on its way, and fighting game fans are finding more things to be excited about with every trailer. Between a stunning new art style, unprecedented accessibility through new control styles (via Polygon), and a sheer overabundance of content — including fully-playable retro games like "Final Fight" and "Magic Sword" within the game's hub (via Push Square) — "Street Fighter 6" will change the series in some major ways.
Can You Play Fortnite On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck offers more customization options than meets the eye – one user even replaced its boot screen with the full "Shrek" movie. Valve's handheld console works best when playing games through the eponymous storefront, but it can download and play titles from other sources too, including battle royale behemoth "Fortnite." Playing "Fortnite" through the Steam platform is technically impossible, as the Easy Anti Cheat required to run it only works with the Epic Games launcher. Thankfully, Steam Deck users can approach the problem from a different angle.
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition: Every Major New Feature Explained
Too often, the special editions of video games aren't worth the added price. Despite sometimes costing as much as $20 or $30 more than the standard copy (or even more than that), these re-releases often only offer new character skins or other insignificant add-ons that could be earned in the main game. If you're worried this might be the case for "Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition," don't be. Compared to most special edition games, this title offers a great amount of added value to the eighth installment to the "Resident Evil" franchise.
PlatinumGames Releases Statement Supporting Bayonetta 3's Jennifer Hale
The controversy surrounding "Bayonetta 3" recently began on Oct. 5, 2022 when Nintendo confirmed rumors that Jennifer Hale replaced Hellena Taylor as the titular character for the third entry. Soon after on Oct. 15, 2022, Taylor posted a three-part video accusing Platinum Games of offering her a flat rate of $4,000 to reprise her role.
The Evolution Of Asymmetrical Games
Plenty of people would agree that games are supposed to be fair, but gamers have long realized that "fair" is often much less important than "balanced." While classic board games like chess and annual competitive titles like "Call of Duty" are always going to be popular, there's a growing demand for the kinds of thrilling experiences that can only be had when fairness is left behind.
Why The Original Xbox Made A Last-Minute Switch From AMD To Intel
Xbox has had it shady moments from the 360 era and onward, ranging from profiting off the Red Ring of Death to threatening the used game market. According to former Xbox developer Seamus Blackley, the original Xbox actually started out on a questionable note: despite using AMD hardware to test and develop the prototypes, Microsoft made a last-minute switch to Intel for the final product.
Street Fighter 6 Demo Unplayable Due To Hackers
Capcom has updated Steam's "Street Fighter 6" demo to stop people from playing. According to GamesRadar, an update to the Steam version of "Street Fighter 6" has made it, so it will no longer launch, removing the executable from the game. The official reason is that the closed beta is now over, but a mod created shortly after the demo ended allowed people to get back into the game and play in the offline versus mode. In some cases, players could also access the training mode. This mod began to spread, and naturally, Capcom did not want players to continue playing "Street Fighter 6" after the demo had ended.
Ninja Reveals Why He Fell Off Of Warzone
Tyler Blevins, better known as "Ninja," has built a massive following streaming competitive shooters and battle royales. While "Fortnite" largely kicked off his career, he has dabbled in lots of different games in and out of his core genres. The list of titles he has streamed over the years includes "Warzone," but much like Dr Disrespect, Ninja has lost interest in the "Call of Duty" entry. Choosing to focus on "Fortnite" and other games, "Warzone" has disappeared from his radar.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: The Best Time To Use Star Potions
2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.
Early Reactions To Bayonetta 3 Are All Saying The Same Thing
After years' worth of hype and anticipation, "Bayonetta 3" is finally slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. It's been eight years since the release of "Bayonetta 2" for the Wii U, and fans are excited to see the next chapter of the titular witch's story and whether or not it can measure the impact that the previous two entries in the "Bayonetta" series have made. Though the lead-up to the game's release hasn't been without controversy — mostly stemming from the change in Bayonetta's voice actress and the subsequent finger-pointing — "Bayonetta 3" remains one of 2022's most anticipated titles.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Bayonetta 3?
PlatinumGames' "Bayonetta 3" is almost here, arriving on October 28. Despite the original voice actor not returning to voice Bayonetta for this entry, fans of the iconic action-adventure series are ecstatic to play "Bayonetta 3" after eight long years of waiting. And, according to early reviews, their hype hasn't been in vain.
Gamers Claim NVIDIA's New Graphics Card Is Melting Itself
While there are some games that will make your hardware cry, a new NVIDIA card might be making itself cry. Users on Reddit are claiming that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, which is priced at a whopping $1,600, is melting itself. Reddit user reggie_gakil posted two pictures of their RTX 4090...
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Reinhardt
While its vibrant colors and atmosphere might lead one to think it's just a high-octane first-person shooter, "Overwatch 2" is undeniably a strategy game with an emphasis placed on tactical gameplay. Using a ragtag cast of characters known as Heroes who all have their own individual strengths and weaknesses as opposed to a class system, "Overwatch 2" is designed to emphasize constant team play where individual characters counter others. One of the more difficult to counter is Reinhardt.
Destiny 2: The Best Arc 3.0 Warlock Build
The Season of Plunder has been good to Guardians. Featuring the reintroduction of the classic "Destiny" Raid, Kings Fall, new powerful weapons like the Cry Mutiny grenade launcher, and the long-awaited revamped Arc 3.0 subclass, the Season 19 roadmap has given players tons of new ways to tinker with their loadouts. Of course, every new season offers new weapons and armor mods for Guardians to play around with, but the last few seasons in "Destiny 2" have given players so much more with the complete makeover of the Light subclasses.
Slot Streamers Find A New Platform Amid Twitch Gambling Ban
After Twitch banned some types of gambling on the platform, it seems a number of streamers have gone elsewhere. That alternative platform is called Dlive, which promotes itself as a more unrestricted streaming space. The company posted a tweet on October 13, reminding people that Twitch is placing a ban on "slots, roulette [and] dice games," stating that people could still do it on Dlive with the hashtag "#YourStreamYourRules." Twitch cracked down on gambling after Pokimane, Ludwig (who has previously talked about his own gambling addiction), and other massive streamers called for a boycott of Twitch.
God Of War: Ragnarok Is Already Being Spoiled On Social Media
Those looking forward to "God of War: Ragnarok" should be careful what they click on for the next few weeks. Numerous outlets are reporting that spoilers for the game have begun appearing on the internet. According to VGC, a Twitter user somehow got access to the game early and posted screenshots from it. The screenshots, the report continued, featured "significant spoilers" that are now being spread online.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
Is Resident Evil Re:Verse Cross-Platform?
With the upcoming "Resident Evil Re:Verse," Capcom may have finally created a successful player versus player multiplayer title set in the "Resident Evil" series. In recent years, making such a game seems to have become a major focus for the studio. Capcom's last attempt at PvP, 2020's "Resident Evil: Resistance" — a free add-on to the remake of "Resident Evil 3" — didn't quite catch on. The 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer received mixed reviews from critics and didn't appear to generate the buzz Capcom was likely hoping for.
