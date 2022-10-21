Read full article on original website
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Proposed hog operation near St. Croix tributary sees major setback
DNR rejects request to revise manure management and says company must reapply for permits. A planned industrial livestock facility in Wisconsin near the Trade River, a tributary to the St. Croix, has hit major road blocks. The Department of Natural Resources told Cumberland LLC this week that it needs to start over with its application to raise 250,000 hogs per year at a site south of Grantsburg.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location
Iowa-based entertainment venue company Smash Park announced Roseville will be the location for the first of its two upcoming Twin Cities venues. In a press release, Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company had finalized the acquisition of property at Twin Lakes Station, roughly one mile north of Rosedale Center and within a few miles of two local universities.
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Man "accidentally" shoots himself at Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park
The Brooklyn Park Police Department released information Monday about a shooting at the Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park. Initial information provided indicate that a man may have “accidently shot himself while attending the event”.
Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools
The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
