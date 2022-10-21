Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Related
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson As NFL Owner in ‘Most Expensive Deal Ever’?
OCT 23 MAGIC IN VEGAS? Lakers legend Magic Johnson is reportedly looking to buy a stake in an NFL team. According to Semafor's Liz Hoffman, Magic is engaged in serious talks to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders, with a suggestion in the report that "it could be the most expensive sports deal on record."
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Should LeBron James Rally For League’s Best Scoring Average?
With LeBron James clearly aware of the offensive limitations of this season's Lakers roster, would he be interested in making a run at the league's top scoring average?. Last year, the 6'9" power forward finished with the second-best scoring average (albeit in just 56 games) across the league, 30.3 points a night (on .524/.359/.756 shooting splits), behind just Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid. James also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Reach a New Low
We didn’t have the highest hopes for the Lakers this season, but wow, their first week was even more of a struggle than we thought was possible for them. Through three games, all of which were losses, Los Angeles is connecting on an abysmal 21.2% of its three-point attempts—a number so poor that it forces you to do a double take. Yes, we said the Lakers are shooting just 21.2% from deep.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Fall to Pelicans as Luka Doncic Misses Potential Game-Winner
The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) came out of the gate flat in their 113-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) and rallied back later in the game but proved unable to pull off the victory ultimately. The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones. New Orleans playing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25)
Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25). View the original article to see embedded media. "Timmy (Tim Hardaway Jr.) is out tonight with a sore right foot. We will re-evaluate him tomorrow to see how he feels. He won't be participating tonight.”. On preparing against the Pelicans with Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Magic Johnson Reveals Interesting Take on Draymond Green’s Punch Leaking
View the original article to see embedded media. While the Golden State Warriors are looking to put the Draymond Green situation behind them, some still have questions about how the video of him punching Jordan Poole got leaked. The team announced shortly after the video surfaced that they were launching an investigation into the matter, but no details have surfaced since that announcement.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks
The Miami Heat were once among the targets for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. According to one gambling website, the Heat are not among the potential suitors for Westbrook. The Heat were not on the list for BetOnline.ag. Here's the list:. Russell Westbrook Next Team IF Traded. Indiana Pacers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning’
The Miami Heat haven't started the season the way they expected. The dropped three of a four-game homestand and begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Jimmy Butler spoke of the state of the team after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. "We got to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Explain Sixers’ Upset Loss to Spurs
Coming off of two-straight losses, falling short to Eastern Conference contenders such as the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers had an excellent opportunity to get themselves in the win column on Saturday night. With the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs in town, the Sixers were the better...
Comments / 0