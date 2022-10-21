Read full article on original website
Debbie
4d ago
and it begins 3 weeks away from election day really interesting how this is going to work out here stand up people say no be a lion not a sheep
T (that's it)
3d ago
Going into the fall/winter seasons, it's only common sense to wear a mask if you are immunocompromised..... nothing abnormal (unless common sense is)....
J Rod
4d ago
hmmm just before voting funny haven't had any issues all summer now all of sudden
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
tspr.org
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
wvik.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
suntimesnews.com
Illinois reports nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 11,995 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. That is an 1,579 or a 15 percent increase from the 10,416 new cases reported last week. The CDC has released data showing that 26 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level...
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
WAND TV
42 residents, 23 staff positive for COVID-19 at Illinois Veterans' Home at LaSalle
LASALLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. A total of 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for COVID-19. All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Another COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle; Du Quoin State Fair see record
The LaSalle Veterans Home is reporting another COVID-19 outbreak. Based on testing and the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health laboratories, officials have identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for COVID-19. Officials said all cases are mild presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms, and no one has...
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
Carjacking On Illinois Highway Is Straight Out Of Action Movie
This carjacking on a busy Illinois tollway is the perfect example of when an action movie becomes a reality. I know it's not new, but I still feel like I should mention it. Crime has gotten really bad in Illinois. There are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. It's not just one area, it's all over the state. Plus, criminals have gotten a lot braver.
Illinois drivers must be on high alert for deer crossing, IDOT says
From now through December, drivers are being urged to watch out for deer. Paul Wappel of the Illinois Department of Transportation said that’s because it’s mating season for deer, when they are more active and frequently cross roads without warning.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
What to Know About the Worker's Rights Amendment on Illinois Ballots
At the top of every ballot across the state of Illinois is a proposal that, if passed, would add workers' right to organize and collectively bargain to the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights. Here's how it reads on every ballot: "The proposed amendment would add a new section to the...
Should Illinois Adapt A New School Cellphone Policy For The Entire State
In a world where young and old are glued to screens, a school district in Michigan has a new cellphone rule intended to will help students achieve higher grades while improving their mental health. This might be a first for Michigan and if it works other districts... (RPS 205?) may want to consider.
tspr.org
Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level
As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
At What Age Can A Child Be Left Home Alone In Missouri and Illinois?
Back in the 1980s, I became a latchkey kid in the fourth grade at nine years old and no one seemed to care or think it was odd. Today in Illinois that would be considered technically illegal. So how old do you have to be to stay home alone in Missouri and Illinois?
Over 1.1M Illinois residents receive new COVID-19 booster
(WTVO) — Over one million Illinois residents have received the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines. The two booster shots are for people 5-years-old and up. More than 200,000 shots were administered in Illinois in the last week. The updated vaccines offer added protection against the now dominant strains of the omicron variant. The Centers for Disease […]
recordpatriot.com
Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments
Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
