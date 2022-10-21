ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Debbie
4d ago

and it begins 3 weeks away from election day really interesting how this is going to work out here stand up people say no be a lion not a sheep

T (that's it)
3d ago

Going into the fall/winter seasons, it's only common sense to wear a mask if you are immunocompromised..... nothing abnormal (unless common sense is)....

J Rod
4d ago

hmmm just before voting funny haven't had any issues all summer now all of sudden

1440 WROK

Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
tspr.org

Hospitals adjusting mask policies

Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
wvik.org

OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois

OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
suntimesnews.com

Illinois reports nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 11,995 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. That is an 1,579 or a 15 percent increase from the 10,416 new cases reported last week. The CDC has released data showing that 26 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level...
KWQC

Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
97X

This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You

We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
1440 WROK

Carjacking On Illinois Highway Is Straight Out Of Action Movie

This carjacking on a busy Illinois tollway is the perfect example of when an action movie becomes a reality. I know it's not new, but I still feel like I should mention it. Crime has gotten really bad in Illinois. There are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. It's not just one area, it's all over the state. Plus, criminals have gotten a lot braver.
Central Illinois Proud

Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
tspr.org

Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level

As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
recordpatriot.com

Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments

Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
