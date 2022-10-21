Bears, Bears, Everywhere at Anniston Museums and Gardens

Calhoun Journal

October 21, 2022

Anniston, AL – Saturday, October 22d at the Anniston Museums and Gardens will be the Bears, Bears, Everywhere program from 11:30 to 1:30 pm. One of the most recognizable items in the AMNH collection is the giant Kodiak bear. Join the educators as they explore the lives of bears through activities and crafts! This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!

