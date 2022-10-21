ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Infatuation

11 Great SF Tasting Menus For Under $100

San Francisco has so many restaurants with tasting menus, there’s even one (for better or worse) for dogs. These restaurant experiences can be some of the most exciting in town—but they can also be the most expensive, with $200+ meals becoming standard at fine dining spots around town. That’s where this guide comes in. It’s got 11 spots with tasting menus under $100, where you can get a fantastic meal and not cry when you see the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy