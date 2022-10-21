San Francisco has so many restaurants with tasting menus, there’s even one (for better or worse) for dogs. These restaurant experiences can be some of the most exciting in town—but they can also be the most expensive, with $200+ meals becoming standard at fine dining spots around town. That’s where this guide comes in. It’s got 11 spots with tasting menus under $100, where you can get a fantastic meal and not cry when you see the bill.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO