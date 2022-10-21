Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at the age of 67. Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD. Jordan's fellow stars and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media throughout the day after news of his death was announced. RELATED: Leslie Jordan Dead at...
Michelle Obama Launches New 'Get Her There' Campaign with Amal Clooney, Melinda Gates
On Tuesday, the three spoke passionately about the goal of the project, highlighting statistics that estimate some 12 million girls worldwide are married before the age of 18 each year Former first lady Michelle Obama joined Melinda French Gates and Amal Clooney in New York City on Tuesday to launch the "Get Her There" campaign, a global initiative to educate and empower adolescent girls around the world so they can reach their full potential. The campaign is a collaboration of the organizations founded by the three women —...
People
344K+
Followers
56K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 3