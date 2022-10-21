On Tuesday, the three spoke passionately about the goal of the project, highlighting statistics that estimate some 12 million girls worldwide are married before the age of 18 each year Former first lady Michelle Obama joined Melinda French Gates and Amal Clooney in New York City on Tuesday to launch the "Get Her There" campaign, a global initiative to educate and empower adolescent girls around the world so they can reach their full potential. The campaign is a collaboration of the organizations founded by the three women —...

9 HOURS AGO