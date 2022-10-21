Read full article on original website
Picks, previews for every 1st round Group 4 girls soccer playoff matchup
Check out all you need to know about this Wednesday’s Group 4 first round games as NJ Advance Media highlights the top playmakers and storylines, and picks a winner. Projected winners are selected in bold and italics.
HS football Top 20 for Oct. 23: With playoff picture set, teams are shuffled after upsets
It’s finally time for teams to prove that they belong among the elite in New Jersey. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the public state tournament on Sunday after the regular season came to an end for public schools during Week 8.
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 24-25
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Boys soccer: Statewide and conference stat leaders through Oct. 24
These were the top goal scorers, playmakers and goalkeepers statewide and in all 15 conferences through Monday, Oct. 24. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com*. SEASON STAT LEADERS. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
