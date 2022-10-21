Read full article on original website
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Jonathan Bennett
Before he was Jake in Hallmark's "A Wedding of a Lifetime" or Brandon in "The Christmas House," award-winning actor Jonathan Bennett was popular teenage heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 iconic film "Mean Girls" (via IMDb). And a lot has changed for Bennett since filming "Mean Girls" with the star-studded cast, which included Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan.
Dolly Parton Pens An Emotional Message About The Death Of Leslie Jordan
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan tragically died on October 24 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, leading him to lose control of his car and crash into a building (via TMZ). He was 67 years old. According to IMDb, Jordan began his acting career in the 1980s and has...
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir.The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his time on the hit sitcom and his extensive struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction.However, in new extracts from the memoir shared by Page Six, Perry also makes some admissions regarding his strong feelings about The Matrix star.Reeves is mentioned in the book when Perry comments on the death of River Phoenix, who was a close friend of Reeves before his death aged...
Days Of Our Lives Star Jackée Harry Pays Sweet Tribute To Leslie Jordan
The heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan has stunned everyone. The actor was considered one of the most loveable and funniest men on television and the internet. Jordan was best known for his roles on television shows such as "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story." He also appeared in series...
The Young And The Restless Stars Reveal Their Dressing Room Secrets
When it comes to the characters of daytime television shows such as "The Young and the Restless," it seems like many fans feel like they know who they are. That's because viewers get to see how they navigate their lives in the fictional town of Genoa City on a day-to-day basis. But of course, there's also a lot of interest in the actors who play them and their personal lives as well. For instance, fans are interested in the real-life partners of "The Young and the Restless" stars or some of the things they wouldn't change for anything in the world, including their families.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Deacon's Stunning Proposal To Brooke
Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has had the most tumultuous time since returning to "The Bold and the Beautiful" late last year. He first resurfaced in Los Angeles, hoping to grow closer to his daughter Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle), but his presence was quickly met with contempt from the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). Hope's stepfather, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), was the most vocal about his disapproval of Deacon spending more time around the family. However, Deacon's clear attraction and feelings for Hope's mother and Ridge's wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), bothered Ridge the most.
The Young And The Restless Star Sharon Case On The One Thing Her Character Should Apologize For
Sharon Case has dazzled fans as Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1994. Whether a good girl next door or a villain lying and scheming her way through life, Sharon has done it all for nearly three decades. Lately, she's been a sounding board for the citizens of Genoa City looking for a listening ear, but Sharon wasn't afraid to roll in the mud in previous years (via Soap Central).
Dallas Alum Patrick Duffy Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful With A Very Special Guest
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is one of the most iconic daytime television shows of its time, so it's no wonder that many stars from the film and television industry often appear as guests on the series. Longtime viewers might remember Betty White's time on "B&B" or other stars like Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Morgan Fairchild, Fred Willard, and Wayne Brady, who have each appeared on the soap (via People).
Derek Hough says it 'breaks my heart' Leslie Jordan never got to be on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Derek Hough said it "breaks" his "heart" to find out Leslie Jordan had wanted to be on "Dancing With the Stars." Jordan died in a car crash on Monday.
Joy-Anna Duggar Takes Heat From Fellow Parents After Sharing A Concerning Picture Of Her Son
Millions watched Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth literally grow up on "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On." Now, she's a young wife and mom of two — and recently, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed the big news she's expecting her third child in the spring of 2023 (via YouTube). But while many fans — and her horde of siblings — love to follow her adventures in parenthood through her social media, other reality show watchers have questioned her parenting decisions.
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Announces Big Pregnancy News
More than a decade has passed since the adorable cousins Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland rose to fame on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The Internet fell in love with the young British duo who shared their rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" in 2011. The original YouTube video of Brownlee rapping and McClelland dancing along has racked up over two million views in the last 10 years. That video was what originally got them invited onto "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where they became recurring guests with their own segment (via Today). Now, Sophia Grace and Rosie are all grown up and making their own way in the world.
Sean Hayes Pens Touching Tribute To Will & Grace Co-Star Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, the hilarious comedian and actor, tragically passed away at the age of 67 on Monday (via CNN). The star was behind the wheel when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. His car then hit a building in Hollywood and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Complete Timeline Of Sofia Richie's Relationships
Is that wedding bells we hear? Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of singer-songwriter extraordinaire Lionel Richie, announced her engagement to Elliot Grainge on April 20, 2022, in a heartfelt Instagram post captioned: "Forever isn't long enough [Elliot]." The first of two photos she shared on Instagram shows Grainge proposing on one knee amid a bevy of candles while the second shows the two kissing as Richie shows off her dazzling engagement ring. As of August 2022, the couple started moving full steam ahead with wedding planning (per Us Weekly).
The Young And The Restless Star Courtney Hope Opens Up About Her Breakup With General Hospital Star Chad Duell
Actress Courtney Hope plays Sally Spectra on "The Young and the Restless," and Chad Duell plays Michael Corinthos on "General Hospital." Both characters are cutthroat, formidable businesspeople who would probably get along famously if they met. Duell and Hope met in real life and did get along famously — so well that they got married.
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Growing Weary Of Diane's Back-From-The-Dead Tale
Ever since Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) decided to return to the fictional town of Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless," she's managed to cause more chaos and confusion than anything else. Not only was Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) shocked to see her, but so was her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Kyle, just like everyone else, thought his mother was truly dead, but he managed to eventually forgive her, according to Soap Dirt.
Leslie Jordan Was Looking To The Future In His Last Instagram Post
You might recognize Leslie Jordan from "American Horror Story," or from his viral Instagram videos during the pandemic, or even from his time playing fan-favorite character Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace" — a role for which Jordan won an Emmy, per IMDb. His fans all over the world were devastated when Jordan passed away on October 24, following a car crash in Hollywood. He was just 67.
Meghan Markle Takes A Swing At Racial Stereotypes In Latest Podcast Episode
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have been accused of pitching "shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational" to Netflix, as an industry insider memorably told the Daily Mail, but there's no denying her podcast is a hit — despite being resolutely serious in tone. Although "Archetypes" was briefly put on hold following the queen's death out of respect, it soon returned with a vengeance (via Entertainment Tonight).
The Young And The Restless' Melody Thomas Scott Shares 'Scary' Experience With Alfred Hitchcock
Because she's played Nikki Newman for so many decades (four to be exact), "The Young and the Restless" star Melody Thomas Scott has seen her character go through so many good times and so many not so good times over the years. There was even a controversial Nikki Newman story that "The Young and the Restless" fans never got to see. Apparently, Nikki was supposed to also be a mud wrestler in addition to a stripper before she met and fell in love with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden)(via Soaps.com). After having already done her research for the story arc, Scott told Soap Opera Digest on their "Dishing with Digest" podcast, "CBS programs and practices got wind of this idea, and they nixed it. And so, because she couldn't be a mud wrestler, [executive producer Bill Bell] decided to make her a stripper. That was not the original plan."
