Spain lifts all COVID-19 international travel restrictions

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Spain's Ministry of Health has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers. European Union citizens and travelers from non-EU nations will no longer be required to show proof of vaccinations or tests or file health control forms.

Travelers to Madrid will no longer have to show proof of vaccinations or tests or file health control forms after Spain's Ministry of Health lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers. Photo by Dmitry Dzhus/Wikipedia Commons

"All COVID-19 travel restrictions for travelers to Spain have been lifted," according to a government website . "The rules that previously applied to travelers coming to Spain no longer apply."

There's no longer any requirement for tourists from other countries to produce any COVID-19 documents to enter Spain.

Until now, proof of vaccination, a negative test or COVID-19 recovery certificate were needed.

Even though the Spanish government has lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions, the rules on COVID-19 can differ from region to region within the country. Travelers can check the Spanish Tourist Board's website for guidance.

According to Euronews, face masks are still required in Spain for public transport and in medical settings. But they are no longer required in bars, cafes, cinema and museums.

Spain is the last European nation to fully lift COVID-19 international travel restrictions.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com