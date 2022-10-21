Read full article on original website
Meet all the candidates running for CMS school board
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are 18 people running to be school board members in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District. The open positions are District 1, District 2, District 3, District 4, District 5 and District 6. There are four incumbents in the race: Rhonda Cheek (District 1), Thelma Byers-Bailey...
Rock Hill HBCU helps pay for 43 elementary school projects
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College surprised a Rock Hill elementary school with a big check on Tuesday. Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies received $22,000 to fund classroom projects. Clinton College, an HBCU, partnered with Sunset Park earlier this year, saying it wants to use its resources to...
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
WCNC
'Respiratory illnesses' force two Stanly Co. schools to close for cleaning
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School in Stanly County will be closed for the rest of the week while the school is cleaned and disinfected due to respiratory illnesses, school officials announced Tuesday. Aquadale Elementary officials said the decision to keep students home...
Charlotte City Council addresses government contract work after WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is pledging to tighten up its processes to ensure certified minority, women and small businesses enterprises (MWSBEs) get a fair shot at government work. The changes are a direct result of a WCNC Charlotte investigation earlier this month. During the Charlotte City...
WCNC
New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
WCNC
VERIFY: Flashing a firearm vs. pointing it, what does NC law say about legality?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Reddit post in the Charlotte subreddit is generating a robust conversation about firearm rules in North Carolina. The original poster writes about an interaction with a driver who flashed a gun, presumably as a threat or warning. The person asked whether it was illegal.
WCNC
City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
Google Fiber moving to Camp North End from Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Google Fiber is moving from its original Uptown location over to Camp North End's historic Gama Goat Building. The high-speed internet provider will be located at 1801 N. Graham St., Suite 300, in the northern section of the 140,000-square-foot building, taking up a nearly 6,000-square-foot space.
WCNC
Doctors concerned over early uptick in flu cases
Flu season typically starts to increase in November and December, according to one Charlotte doctor. But he says there is a new trend that is concerning him.
3 dead after homicide-suicide in Gaston County, investigation underway
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died after police say a man shot two people in a vehicle before shooting himself on Monday. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the Gaston County Police Department responded to a crash...
Vegan Chef Challenge | Vote for your favorite vegan items at these Charlotte area restaurants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several restaurants across the Charlotte area are taking part in the first annual Charlotte Vegan Chef Challenge. According to the food events coordinator for Vegan Outreach, Yuri Mitzkewich, with veganism becoming more and more mainstream, restaurants all across Charlotte are adding options to accommodate their growing number of vegan diners.
More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
This indie film is going to shoot in Charlotte this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indie film is going to start shooting this week in the Queen City. "Mother Couch!" is about "three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave." It stars Taylor Russell alongside Ewan McGregor and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn.
NC Shelters allow for 3 days minimum to allow people to claim their pets until they adopt them out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is currently housing 175 dogs and 67 cats. The shelter is trying to get those animals adopted out. But what happens if you lost your dog or cat and now it's in the shelter?. How much time do you...
Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
'Times are tough' | Charlotte food pantry seeks donations to feed those in need
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For years, Hope Street Food Pantry has made it a goal to help others. Without requiring an ID, referral or financial documents to prove need, the north Charlotte food pantry calls itself a “no judgment zone”, saying its more profound mission is to provide humanity.
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Gas stations say electric charging stations are not profitable for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pricey fees are stopping gas stations from adding electric vehicle chargers. Gas stations seem like the obvious choice for electric vehicle chargers. You can take a bathroom, or grab a bite to eat, all while your vehicle powers up. But high costs could stop that from...
