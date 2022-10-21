ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Meet all the candidates running for CMS school board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are 18 people running to be school board members in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District. The open positions are District 1, District 2, District 3, District 4, District 5 and District 6. There are four incumbents in the race: Rhonda Cheek (District 1), Thelma Byers-Bailey...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill HBCU helps pay for 43 elementary school projects

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College surprised a Rock Hill elementary school with a big check on Tuesday. Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies received $22,000 to fund classroom projects. Clinton College, an HBCU, partnered with Sunset Park earlier this year, saying it wants to use its resources to...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Google Fiber moving to Camp North End from Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Google Fiber is moving from its original Uptown location over to Camp North End's historic Gama Goat Building. The high-speed internet provider will be located at 1801 N. Graham St., Suite 300, in the northern section of the 140,000-square-foot building, taking up a nearly 6,000-square-foot space.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

This indie film is going to shoot in Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indie film is going to start shooting this week in the Queen City. "Mother Couch!" is about "three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave." It stars Taylor Russell alongside Ewan McGregor and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
