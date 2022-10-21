Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
Prospective Jurors Speak Out, Defense Faces Uphill Battle In Trump TrialTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
NBC San Diego
Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Obstructing Huawei Prosecution as DOJ Reveals 2 More Cases of China Interference
Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
NBC San Diego
How Google's Former CEO Eric Schmidt Helped Write A.I. Laws in Washington Without Publicly Disclosing Investments in A.I. Startups
Five months after Schmidt was appointed to the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, he made a little-noticed private investment in an initial seed round of financing for a start-up company called Beacon. It was the first of a handful of direct investments he would make in AI start-up companies...
NBC San Diego
Canopy Growth Looks to Speed Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth said Tuesday...
Beds at this Bay Area hospital are 'all full' amid surge in RSV cases among children
According to pediatricians what's different now is that older children are getting RSV and also testing positive for multiple viruses.
Architectural Shingles Vs. 3-Tab Shingles: What's The Difference?
Architectural shingles and 3-tab shingles each have their own pros and cons. Learn about which type of shingle you should choose for your home, and why.
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
