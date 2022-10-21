ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
NBC San Diego

Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Obstructing Huawei Prosecution as DOJ Reveals 2 More Cases of China Interference

Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
NBC San Diego

How Google's Former CEO Eric Schmidt Helped Write A.I. Laws in Washington Without Publicly Disclosing Investments in A.I. Startups

Five months after Schmidt was appointed to the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, he made a little-noticed private investment in an initial seed round of financing for a start-up company called Beacon. It was the first of a handful of direct investments he would make in AI start-up companies...
WASHINGTON, DC
KVIA ABC-7

RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

