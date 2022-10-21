Briar Street's Blue Man Group marks milestone

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Blue Man Group is best known for their unique sound and their unique look, and, this week, the show celebrates 25 years at the Briar Street Theatre.

"It's amazing to be part of something so iconic," remarked Scott Bishop, who's been a Blue Man for 18 years, 11 of them in Chicago.

"You've never have imagined something as unique and incredible, and that it's existed for 25 years in Chicago is just phenomenal," said fellow Blue Man Callum Grant, who is from Scotland and tried out for the role back in his hometown of Glasgow. Since then, he's performed all over the world in London, Berlin, Tokyo, Zurich, Rio, Sydney, New York and Boston.

5 million people have seen the Chicago show since its debut back in 1997.

The key to its longevity? Bishop said it's the Blue Man character.

"It's the strength of the Blue Man character, since it's so relatable. It's an ageless character. The Blue Man can be very young, very old, it could be wise, it could be innocent. I think people relate to that and it speaks to people that way. The character is relatable." he said.

Photo credit Lisa Fielding

Both men credit the audience to the show's success. No one performance is alike and the audience feeds off each other.

"The audience responds so differently to each show. Whatever they bring, we always joke that the audience is the fourth character. The personalities, the noises, the smells, the unexpected characters that come to experience this together is what makes it fresh every time," said Grant.

"You never know what's going to motivate people or how they are going to react so we have to adapt to that," said Bishop.

The cast and crew try to change up the show every year and keep it fresh for returning audiences. Technology has helped, but in the end, Grant said it's about using expression without speaking.

"The Blue Man can get away with a lot without speaking,and people love that. It's a vicarious experience for people." said Bishop.

A poster in the lobby of Briar Street Theatre commemorates Blue Man Group's 25th anniversary in Chicago. Photo credit Lisa Fielding

"It's definitely the character. The fact that the show and the company evolves with time and responds to the moment and changes. More than anything, the character is like a superhero caveman. It's a real pleasure and honor to get to be that character." said Grant.

Since its debut in Chicago, Blue Man Group Chicago has:

-Entertained more than 5 million people with more than 12,000 performances

-Thrown more than 120,000 marshmallows and 36,000 gumballs

-Used 48,400 cakes of makeup (in their own proprietary color, Blue Man Blue)

"It's super weird when you talk to people and they say, 'I saw the show when I was in grade 5,’'' laughed Bishop. "Now they are bringing their kids and even grandkids."

Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide.

"At the end of the day, everyone is a Blue Man or a Blue Person, it's in everyone, and that's why everyone keeps coming back because everyone sees themselves in that, at every age." said Grant.

In celebration of Blue Man Group Chicago’s 25th anniversary, Illinois residents can receive 25% select seats, now through December 1, 2022, by clicking here .

A full show schedule and pricing can also be found here.

48,400 cakes of makeup has been used in the last 25 years to give the Blue Man Group performers their iconic blue glow. Photo credit Lisa Fielding

