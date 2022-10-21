ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau area obituaries October 21, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
Susan M. Schneck

In the early evening of October 15, 2022, beloved Susan Schneck passed away peacefully at the age of 84.

Susan was born on August 11, 1938, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Harry and Genevieve Tomczak. After completing high school Susan would meet the love her life Philip Schneck and were joined in marriage on December 2, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. Together they raised two children, Kelly and Scott.

A homemaker was what best described Susan. She had a strong passion for gardening and was very proud of her house plants. Susan enjoyed her gatherings with her sisters and playing bridge. She was famous for her Christmas Chex-mix. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother. Susan cherished helping raise her two beautiful grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews knew her as the “Quirky Auntie Suzie”.

Susan is survived by her children; Kelly (Kevin) Putnam and Scott (Debbie) Schneck, grandchildren; Connor and Cain Putnam and sister; Jeanne (Fred) Parish.

Susan has now joined the love of her life Philip in Eternal Rest. She is also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Patricia and Mary Lou.

The family would like to thank House of the Dove, Marshfield, Wisconsin for their gentle, loving care for Susan.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Can share memories and condolences for the family, visit https://www.brainardfuneral.com/.

Ruth M. Kurth

Ruth M. Kurth 94 of Wausau, WI passed away peacefully on Friday October 14, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with family at her side. She was born January 5, 1928 to Herbert and Edna Wolfgram. She married Oscar R. Kurth on October 29, 1949. Oscar preceded her in death on December 11, 1976. Together they had 3 children, Larry (Karen) Kurth (Wausau); Randy (Pam) Kurth (Wausau); Sandra (John) Hilgemann (Lake Tomahawk). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Thomas Kehrberg, Robert Kurth, Kristin (Paul) Lundine, Samantha (Kenneth) Rodemeier, Kaitlyn (Zach) Troyer, Kendra Hilgemann (fiance’ Nate Troyer), Ezra Kurth and 3 great grandchildren, Bennett, Thomas, Jeremiah, and she’ll be watching over her soon to arrive 4th great grandson.

Ruth was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Howard and Dale, and 2 sisters, Donna and Eileen. Surviving brother, Roger (Wausau). She was also preceded in death by very special friend of many years, Russ Beckman.

Ruth retired from 29 Supermarket after many years of pursuing her love of baking. She will forever be remembered for her homemade bread and peppernuts. When she wasn’t baking, she enjoyed traveling, sewing, bowling, puzzles and watching Hallmark. Most of all, Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Of recent, she loved spending time with her great grandchildren and watching them grow. Ruth was a kind soul with a witty sense of humor and a little bit of spunk. Her love was unconditional and her friendship true. She will be missed by many.

Services for Ruth will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau with Rev. Timothy Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Helke Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements

Joshua J. Hahn

Joshua J. Hahn, 50, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1972 to John E. Hahn and Constance (Connie) Kasmerchak.

Josh was employed at Major Industries. He was a die-hard Bears fan, enjoyed WWE wrestling, Nascar and campfires all of which he enjoyed with his son Casey (except, of course, “DA” Bears).

Josh is survived by his children, Casey and LeAndra, father, John Hahn (Sandy) and brother, Jeffrey Hahn. He is also survived by many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece and nephew.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

There will be no visitation or services.

The family is being assisted by Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Lois I. Meddaugh

Lois Irene Meddaugh, age 89, a resident of Green Bay, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 surrounded by family.

Lois was born on April 4, 1933 in Charlevoix, MI to the late Chester and Winifred Buddy. She met her future husband, Bernard Meddaugh, in Escanaba, MI. They married on July 3, 1957 and had four children, Thayer, Kathy, Todd, and Kelly. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years.

Lois is survived by three of her children, Thayer (Steve) Creswell of Nampa, ID, Todd Meddaugh of Manitowoc, and Kelly Duncan of Green Bay; eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson, also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a daughter, Katherine Meddaugh-Prickett.

A memorial service will be held at Wequiock Presbyterian Church, Green Bay, on Sunday, November 6 at 11 a.m., following the Sunday church service at 10 a.m.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Arla A. Block

Arla A. Block, 75 of the town of Elderon, died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Arla was born on November 27, 1946, in Shawano. The daughter of Carl and Evelyn (Wege) Jacobson.

Arla graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1965. On May 23, 1971, Arla was united in marriage to Bradley Block at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wittenberg.

Arla received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in dietetics from Kansas State University. Arla loved helping others and her job. She worked as a registered dietician at several places throughout the years with Shawano Hospital being her last. Arla enjoyed fishing, reading, and loved sewing. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and played the organ.

Arla is survived by her husband, Bradley; one sister, Jean (David Nelson) Jacobson; five brothers, Alan Jacobson, James (Jane) Jacobson, Charles Jacobson, John (Lynn) Jacobson and Glenn (Karen) Jacobson and many nieces and nephews.

Arla was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, Nels Jacobson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

