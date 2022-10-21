In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, an NHL executive believes that the Bruins will be one of several teams in on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Speaking of defenseman, Brandon Carlo was back practicing with his teammates yesterday after leaving the game this past Saturday, Oct. 15, after taking a hit from Liam O’Brien. In other news, Brad Marchand is continuing to make progress from his offseason hip surgeries, though an exact return date to the lineup remains unknown.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO