Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Has Plenty Of Time To Spill The Tea
The former Lakers reserve center remains unsigned this year.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
Yardbarker
Grant Williams Called Out Celtics Teammates After Allowing 120 Points To Magic
The Boston Celtics have started this season in a curious way. They clearly beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the season opener, but then struggled a little more to beat the Floridian teams, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. The C's need to make a statement after the last two games, and...
ESPN
Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance
Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
When Will Boston Celtics Center Robert Williams Return From Knee Injury?
Undergoing knee surgery at the end of September, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has missed the start of the 2022-23 NBA season for the Celtics and his status moving forward is very much up-in-the-air.
Boston Celtics Player Ejected For Making Contact With Referee
Grant Williams was ejected from Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.
Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories
Boston Celtics have had legendary players during their history.
Mock Trade: Lakers Start to Fix Shooting Issues
A trade would need to wait several weeks, but the Oklahoma City Thunder could help Los Angeles’ shooting struggles.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum earns high NBA honor amid historic start to season
If you think Jayson Tatum has been the best player in the Eastern Conference through three games, the NBA agrees with you. The Boston Celtics star has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Oct. 18 through Oct. 23, the league announced Monday. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard earned the Western Conference honor.
Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West’s Donda Sports after rapper’s antisemitic statements
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have parted ways with rapper Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency following his antisemitic statements. Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been in the news for the past couple of weeks for antisemitic remarks he...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Chychrun, Carlo, Marchand
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, an NHL executive believes that the Bruins will be one of several teams in on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Speaking of defenseman, Brandon Carlo was back practicing with his teammates yesterday after leaving the game this past Saturday, Oct. 15, after taking a hit from Liam O’Brien. In other news, Brad Marchand is continuing to make progress from his offseason hip surgeries, though an exact return date to the lineup remains unknown.
UNC gets 13 games in ESPN networks' women's basketball schedule
No. 12 UNC will play 13 games broadcasted across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1