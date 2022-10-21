ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTokers are spreading a false claim that Costco chicken can cause cancer based on scientific misinformation

By Mara Leighton, Allana Akhtar
A preservative used in Costco chicken does not cause cancer, despite what TikTokers might say. Chelsea Davis
  • TikTokers are spreading a false claim that Costco's $5 chicken can cause cancer.
  • TikTokers take issue with a common food additive sometimes confused with a substance used in X-rays.
  • The $5 rotisserie chicken is a Costco staple, and some creators criticize fearmongering as food prices increase.

